Soak Up the Sun: The Perfect Sheryl Crow Weekend

It was a busy day in the Park (Carl Schurz in this case) with George, and Molly and Fred and Alfredo, and Tatiana, and Ellen and Marie and Charlie and Jose, Maria and Mo; with everybody soaking up the rays or walking the dogs or like the little ones, soaking up the fountain sprays. Remember when you last gotta thrill running under a lawn spray? Well, for these kids, it was yesterday afternoon when the New York temperatures were in the 90s — and although it was HOT, we were all lucky to be safe and sound on one fine August afternoon.