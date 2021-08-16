Cancel
Economy

Latham, Simpson Thacher craft Hyatt’s $2.7 bln resort manager buy

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
The office of the law firm Latham & Watkins LLP in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett are steering Hyatt Hotel Corp's deal to purchase luxury resort manager Apple Leisure Group from affiliates of KKR and KSL Capital Partners LLC for $2.7 billion in cash.

The deal, announced on Sunday, will see Hyatt take control of Pennsylvania-based Apple Leisure Group’s resort management platform, which provides sales, marketing and other services to resort chains including Secrets, according to a press release.

Hyatt has paired with long-time adviser Latham for guidance on the transaction. The firm’s team is led by corporate partners Michael Pucker and Jonathan Solomon.

Latham has advised the Chicago-headquartered hotel chain on a variety of matters, including its initial public offering, financing transactions and the sales of some of its subsidiaries. The firm also advised Hyatt on its acquisition of Two Roads Hospitality, a hotel management company, in 2018, according to a press release.

Apple Leisure Group, KKR and KSL are working with Simpson Thacher for support on the Hyatt deal.

The Simpson Thacher team includes mergers and acquisitions partner Marni Lerner, executive compensation and employee benefits partner Tristan Brown, tax partner Marcy Geller and banking and credit partner Adam Shapiro.

Lerner and Brown were previously part of the team that guided KKR and KSL on their 2017 purchase of Apple Leisure Group from Bain Capital for an undisclosed amount, according to a firm press release.

Hyatt’s financial advisers are BDT & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan; Apple Leisure Group’s is PJT Partners; and KKR and KSL Capital Partners’ is Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

