Police Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed 24- Year-Old Woman In Waldorf

By Press Release, Charles County Sheriff's Office
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. - On August 14 at 11:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road and Cherrywood Place in Waldorf for the report of a single-car crash. Upon arrival, officers found the driver inside the car; she was unresponsive and pronounced deceased on the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed Elizabeth Joy Seh Musaga, 24, of Columbia, MD, was driving Eastbound on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Cherrywood Place when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

