Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Louisiana Spots

By Jackie Ann
Posted by 
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 4 days ago

Summer is the perfect time to be exploring this beautiful state of ours, although the extreme heat does make it tricky to be spending extended periods of time outdoors. These awesome destinations in Louisiana are ideal for summer fun, featuring everything from beautiful beaches to thrilling aqua parks.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hHy6_0bTIkg7V00
1. Cypremort Point State Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W66Hb_0bTIkg7V00
2. White Sands Lake Day Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlRHO_0bTIkg7V00
3. Louisiana State Arboretum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pzjss_0bTIkg7V00
4. Insta-Gator Alligator Ranch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OX6oT_0bTIkg7V00
5. Longleaf Vista Recreation Area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sreMG_0bTIkg7V00
6. Rip Van Winkle Gardens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlKmX_0bTIkg7V00
7. Lake Claiborne State Park

Have you ever visited any of these destinations? Let us know in the comments below!

Address: Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Rd, New Iberia, LA 70560, USA

Address: Lake Claiborne State Park, 225 State Park Rd, Homer, LA 71040, USA

Address: Cypremort Point State Park, 306 Beach Ln, Cypremort Point, LA 70538, USA

Address: Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery, 74645 Allen Rd, Covington, LA 70435, USA

Address: White Sands Lake, 13301 LA-1073, Franklinton, LA 70438, USA

Address: Louisiana State Arboretum State Preservation Area, 1300 Sudie Lawton Lane, Ville Platte, LA 70586, USA

Address: Longleaf Vista Recreation Area, Provencal, LA 71468, USA

Comments / 1

Only In Louisiana

Only In Louisiana

4K+
Followers
495
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Louisiana is for people who LOVE the Pelican State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Provencal, LA
City
Franklinton, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Ville Platte, LA
City
Cypremort Point, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Rip Van Winkle#La 70560#Usa Address#La 70538#La 70435#Sudie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Only In Louisiana

Louisiana Pretty Much Invented Red Beans And Rice And Here Are The 9 Best Places To Find Them

Tuesdays may be reserved for tacos, but Mondays in Louisiana can only mean one thing: red beans and rice. When you’re on the hunt for this timeless dish, turn to one of these hot spots where you can indulge in some of the best red beans and rice in Louisiana. Did your favorite restaurant make […] The post Louisiana Pretty Much Invented Red Beans And Rice And Here Are The 9 Best Places To Find Them appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Try Zip Lining, An Obstacle Course, And More All At This One Park Near New Orleans

Calling all adrenaline junkies! There’s an awesome adventure park near New Orleans that’s worth the extra effort. Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park is chock-full of awesome outdoor attractions that are perfect for all ages! Grab your sneakers and let’s check it out: For more information, including tickets and upcoming events, check out their website, and don’t […] The post Try Zip Lining, An Obstacle Course, And More All At This One Park Near New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

The Good Times Never Stop When You Dine At Luna Bar And Grill In Louisiana

The old Cajun-French phrase, “laissez les bons temps rouler” means “let the good times roll” and it’s more than just a phrase, it’s a way of life for us Louisianians. That’s certainly the motto at Luna Bar and Grill, a laid-back bar and restaurant in Louisiana where the drinks are flowing, the food is made […] The post The Good Times Never Stop When You Dine At Luna Bar And Grill In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Only In Louisiana

Playfully Delicious, You’ve Never Had A Sandwich Like The Ones At Turkey And The Wolf In New Orleans

Sandwich lovers, this one’s for you. Sure, New Orleans is known for po’boys, but let’s take a moment to appreciate where it all began: the sandwich. For some reason, sandwiches just taste better when someone else makes them. There’s one place in New Orleans that’s serving up some of the best sandwiches in town, and that’s the Turkey and the Wolf. Come hungry, these aren’t your average sandwiches!
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Discover The Freshest Finds At Red Stick Farmers Market In Louisiana

Whether you’re trying to eat healthier or just want to know where your food comes from, farmer’s markets are a great place to stock up on the freshest fruits and veggies around, plus you’ll be helping small businesses, something we could all be doing right now. For those in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, the Red Stick Farmers Market is worth the extra effort to get to. Let’s check it out.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Smoked Meats And Southern Cuisine Makes BRQ One Of The Best BBQ Joints In Louisiana

If you’re a BBQ fan, then you’ve probably already found your favorite BBQ joints in Louisiana to frequent when you’re craving a slice of succulent smoked meat or two. If you’re in the Baton Rouge area, you may have heard of BRQ, a seafood and BBQ restaurant that’s been voted “Best BBQ” three years in a row. From the first bite, you’ll be hooked. Let’s check it out:
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

The Best Kayaking Lake In Louisiana Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Kayaking and/or canoeing is a great activity that’s perfect for both a group of friends or a solo adventure. And if you time it right, you can escape the scorching heat that Louisiana summers are known for. Located in Webster Parish, Lake Bistineau State Park is perhaps one of the most underrated state parks in Louisiana, featuring everything from an 18-hole disc golf course to 10 miles of woodland trails that will lead you through the parks scenic pine and cypress forests. There’s even an 11-mile canoe trail that’s maybe one of the best-kept secrets of the park!
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Visit C’est Bon Restaurant, The Small-Town Diner In Louisiana That’s Been Around Since The 1980s

Here at Only In Louisiana, we definitely have a soft spot for mom-and-pop restaurants and specialty shops. We search high and low to find the best hidden gems we can find to your fingertips, and this incredible family-owned restaurant down in Mermentau might just be one of our very favorites of all time. They don’t […] The post Visit C’est Bon Restaurant, The Small-Town Diner In Louisiana That’s Been Around Since The 1980s appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Only In Louisiana

Cool Down With A Scoop Of Gelato From Piccola Gelateria In New Orleans

When you think of frozen desserts, ice cream is probably one of the first things to cross your mind, but gelato is an underrated sweet treat that might just be even better than ice cream. But what’s the difference? Both share the same three main ingredients: dairy, sugar, and air but the main difference comes […] The post Cool Down With A Scoop Of Gelato From Piccola Gelateria In New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Only In Louisiana

Move Over Pizza, These 7 Calzones Are Some Of The Best In New Orleans

You know what’s better than a pizza? A calzone! These folded pizzas originated in Naples in the 18th century, and are often confused for their American-hybrid cousin, the Stromboli. While they’re both similar, a traditional calzone is always folded into a crescent shape and typically does not contain any tomato sauce inside, while the Stromboli tends to be formed into a rectangular shape and almost always includes tomato sauce.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

8 Shocking Facts About Louisiana The Entire Country Needs To Know

Louisiana has made its mark in several areas, with music and food being at the forefront; however, the Pelican State has many claims to fame, and you might be surprised to learn some of the unique moments in Louisiana’s rich history. Here are some fun facts about Louisiana you may be shocked to learn: What […] The post 8 Shocking Facts About Louisiana The Entire Country Needs To Know appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

History Lovers Will Love A Visit To The Magnolia Mound Plantation In Louisiana

The Magnolia Mound Plantation House is one of the earliest buildings in what we now know today as Baton Rouge. Originally constructed in 1791, the plantation was once the center of a 900-acre operation that grew tobacco, indigo, cotton, and sugarcane. Today, the historic spot is owned by the city of Baton Rouge and maintained by the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of Each Baton Rouge, more commonly known as BREC. A visit to this incredible plantation is certainly one you’ll remember.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

17 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Louisiana In The Early 1900s

It’s always fun to flip through old photos, whether they’re old family photos or historical photos, there’s just something that lures us in. All of the photos below show what life in Louisiana was like from 1900-1925, an interesting glimpse into our past. Want to explore some more? Check out these fascinating photos from life […] The post 17 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Louisiana In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

The 13 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Louisiana

There’s so much to do in Louisiana, it can often get a bit overwhelming for anyone visiting. Even locals have their pick from outdoor activities, events, attractions, and more. For anyone searching “day trips near me in Louisiana” you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed 13 of the very best day trips you can […] The post The 13 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Since 1941, Louie’s Cafe In Louisiana Has Been Serving Delicious Diner Food In A Charming Setting

There’s something about diner food that just hits differently. The atmosphere, the huge portions, the old-school decor… it can feel like home. There’s one special diner in Louisiana that’s been a staple for 80 years, and they’re still going strong. Just be sure to come hungry, because the portions at this iconic Baton Rouge diner are generous, even for diner standards!

Comments / 1

Community Policy