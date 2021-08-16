Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Hidden Beach Along Kaua‘i’s Coast Is The Best Place To Find Seashells

By Megan McDonald
Posted by 
Only In Hawaii
Only In Hawaii
 4 days ago

There’s a secret beach in Hawaii right along Kaua’i’s coast that you have to visit if you love seashells. This stunning beach is hidden from view, and you need to hike a little bit to get there, but it is worth it if stunning sunsets and beautiful, sandy beaches are your thing. Put this spot on your list the next time you want to hunt for seashells away from the crowds.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbuDM_0bTIkP4200
There are so many wonderful places to visit all around Kaua’i, and it can sometimes be difficult to choose just one spot to explore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mb21I_0bTIkP4200
You’ll need to take a small trail to get to the beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAgWp_0bTIkP4200
Once you get to the trail, the views open up all around you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSLhm_0bTIkP4200
Because this trail is hidden and not well known, you’ll find tons of peace and quiet here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KV43h_0bTIkP4200
The beach is at the end of an unnamed dirt road, which only helps the seclusion you’ll find once you arrive at the water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRAtf_0bTIkP4200
There’s parking at the trailhead along the road.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5FQb_0bTIkP4200
This is one stunning beach that you need to visit the next time you’re on Kaua’i.

Have you ever been to this secret beach in Hawaii? What do you think? Do love it? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to see more of beautiful Kaua’i, make sure to check out The Ultimate Kauai Road Trip Is Right Here – And You’ll Definitely Want To Do It.

Comments / 0

Only In Hawaii

Only In Hawaii

469
Followers
146
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Hawaii is for people who LOVE the Aloha. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In Georgia

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Georgia Spots

While you’re making some plans this summer in Georgia, make sure to add a few of those hidden gem spots into the mix, too. Sure, visiting the popular attractions, or even all of the natural wonders in Georgia will be worth it. But sometimes when you throw in a place that even locals might not know about, it can change the whole adventure. Check out these 7 hidden Georgia spots for the ultimate summer vacation.
Gold Beach, ORbeachconnection.net

Land of Giants, Wild Sands at Ariya's Beach, South Oregon Coast

(Gold Beach, Oregon) – A land of arches, holes, crusty caves, gobs of tidepools, intriguingly shifting sands, and of course a land of towering giants: that is the place called Ariya's Beach on the southern Oregon coast, part of Meyers Creek Beach and in turn part of the state park's Pistol River park. (Photo courtesy David Prasad / Flickr, cropped from the original below).
Seaside, ORthechronicleonline.com

On The Beach: Sand dollars wash up along North Oregon Coast

Thousands of live sand dollars are washing ashore on the south end of Seaside Beach along the North Oregon Coast. "It appears that they are washing in during the afternoon high tides and getting stranding along the high tide line," according to a post at the Seaside Aquarium Facebook page. "They are still alive when stranded but are unable to make it back to the water once the tide recedes Resulting in them drying up and dying."
LifestyleHawaii Magazine

Take a Virtual Tour of Maui’s West Coast Beaches

From the sparkling, crystal-clear seas of Honolua Bay to the ʻohana-friendly shores of Kāʻanapali Beach, the west coast of Maui on its own has an exceptional array of beaches, all in close proximity to one another. So close, in fact, it is feasible to hit all the best ones in a single day. And while we don’t recommend doing that, it’s best to take your time and relax at the beach, we did it for you. So enjoy our virtual tour of Maui’s west coast beaches, which are all dotted along the picturesque Honoapiʻilani Highway.
LifestyleKevinMD.com

May each of you find your own sunrise and sunset

When I turned 60, it was a weird feeling, something I had not experienced with previous birthdays. I remember thinking, “SIXTY! Am I really 60?” Where did the time go? Looking back, I realize how much of it I had “wished away.” We all can fall into this trap. There are life challenges to overcome and tasks to complete to reach our ultimate dream. Suddenly, though, we realize that the best years of our life were focused on the destination or goal in front of us. In doing so, we fail to fully appreciate the journey along the way.
Orange Beach, ALBham Now

Top spots for a seashell treasure hunt on the Gulf Coast

Shell hunting on the beaches of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach is always an adventure. No matter when you decide to hit the beach for we’re sharing some top spots and tips for a shellabratory treasure hunt. Top spots to shell in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. First things first....
TravelPosted by
30Seconds

The Beach House in Roatán: Finding a Place Like Home in Honduras

When I walk into a place, I often get this feeling where I just know everything is going to be good there. When I walked into the open-air lobby of The Beach House in Roatán, Honduras, saw a space built around a massive old tree, with an inviting white wicker swinging chair hanging from one of the large branches, I had that feeling. This hotel was going to be amazing.
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

Four Magical Oregon Coast Places: Paradise Point, Shore Acres, Rockaway Beach, Kiwanda

(Oregon Coast) – From the north to the southern Oregon coast, these 364 miles of beaches and cliffs provide decades of exploration and scenic magic. It would take you that long to explore it all. But with each comes one form of wonder or another. Here's a sampling for four places that will capture the imagination and make you think of something otherworldly. (Photo of Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
Wildlifekiss951.com

A Beached Whale Was Found Along The Myrtle Beach Coast

A sad but true story for a beaked whale. A beaked whale can sometimes be called a giant bottlenose whale, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This past Monday the whale washed ashore on Myrtle Beach. Now, oceanic scientists are working to determine what caused its death. According...
LifestylePosted by
KISS 106

Soak Your Strawberries In Salt Water If You Don’t Like Eating Worms

This may or may not ruin strawberries for you, but inside of them are tiny little worms that you've probably been eating this whole time!. Earlier today, I was talking with my coworkers, and strawberries got brought up. I told them that I don't like to eat them. They asked me why, and my response was simply "because I don't want to eat worms." They thought I was being funny until I showed them a TikTok video that went viral about what is hidden inside of all of the strawberries we eat...and it's gross. There's a good chance you may never want to eat a strawberry again.
Travelpassionpassport.com

Hidden Gems: Best Places to Visit in Brazil

Brazil is a country full of colour and vibrant beauty. However, a lot of travellers don’t venture too far from the tourist hubs of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Foz do Iguaçu. I was lucky enough to spend a few months living in this incredible country, and during my time there I discovered some wonderful hidden gems that should be on your bucket list right now.
GolfPosted by
Only In South Carolina

There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Mini-Golf Course In South Carolina, Professor Hacker’s Adventure, And You’ll Want To Go

How long has it been since you played a round of miniature golf? The fun sport of miniature golf may have been invented in our neighboring North Carolina way back in 1916, but here in South Carolina, we really know how to take a game of mini-golf to the next level. The hours for Professor […] The post There’s A Dinosaur-Themed Mini-Golf Course In South Carolina, Professor Hacker’s Adventure, And You’ll Want To Go appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy