This Hidden Beach Along Kaua‘i’s Coast Is The Best Place To Find Seashells

There’s a secret beach in Hawaii right along Kaua’i’s coast that you have to visit if you love seashells. This stunning beach is hidden from view, and you need to hike a little bit to get there, but it is worth it if stunning sunsets and beautiful, sandy beaches are your thing. Put this spot on your list the next time you want to hunt for seashells away from the crowds.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

There are so many wonderful places to visit all around Kaua’i, and it can sometimes be difficult to choose just one spot to explore.

You’ll need to take a small trail to get to the beach.

Once you get to the trail, the views open up all around you.

Because this trail is hidden and not well known, you’ll find tons of peace and quiet here.

The beach is at the end of an unnamed dirt road, which only helps the seclusion you’ll find once you arrive at the water.

There’s parking at the trailhead along the road.

This is one stunning beach that you need to visit the next time you’re on Kaua’i.

Have you ever been to this secret beach in Hawaii? What do you think? Do love it? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to see more of beautiful Kaua’i, make sure to check out The Ultimate Kauai Road Trip Is Right Here – And You’ll Definitely Want To Do It.