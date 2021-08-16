Green Marketing Market to the Next Level | Jamie Oliver, Toyota Prius, Timberland

According to Allied Market Research, the Europe electric vehicle market is anticipated to exhibit a considerable CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Here, it's worth mentioning that the outbreak of the pandemic led to closure of the manufacturing units across the continent. Also, lack of proficient labor force posed as a threat against the steady growth of the market. However, the situation is gradually being amended across the world and several government bodies are turning up with relaxations on the current dictates. With this drift on board, the market is anticipated to get back to its previous stance soon.