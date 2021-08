Are the honeybees raised in urban environments beneficial or detrimental? Ask a native species. Honeybees! Everyone knows honeybees. You have seen them all your life. But why is a column about urban wild things featuring honeybees? Don’t people raise honeybees? Aren’t they domesticated? Well, yes and no. Honeybees, like backyard chickens, are raised in our urban environment, but – unlike backyard chickens or other domesticated animals – they forage on public and private lands. In this respect, honeybees are more like wild bees.