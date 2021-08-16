Cancel
NFL

Bears' Robert Quinn: Dealing with ankle injury

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Quinn suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports. Quinn is not practicing Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. The veteran linebacker missed time due to a back injury earlier during the offseason, and the Bears will likely take a similarly cautious approach to his ankle injury. As such, Quinn's status for Saturday's exhibition match against the Bills currently looks uncertain.

