Directors' Shareholdings and PDMR notification

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc ("MAB" or the "Company") The Company has been notified that on 16 August 2021 certain Directors of the Company or their connected parties have purchased Ordinary Shares of 0.1p ("Shares") as follows:. Director. Date of. purchase. Number. Purchase. price. Total. held. % ISC held following.

www.sharecast.com

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI – 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55. The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 0.1p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 680.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessShareCast

PDMR Transactions - Notification

PDMR Transactions - Notification. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 August 2021 Michael Baptist (President, Intelligence and Communications) exercised a nil cost LTIP option of 5,276 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") which vested on 20 March 2021. An additional 1,079 Dividend Equivalent awards were applied to the vesting, which were also exercised.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Rotork Regulatory News (ROR)

Rotork plc (the 'Company') announces that on 20 August 2021 it purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 323,135 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 August 2021 (the 'Programme'). The Company intends to cancel the purchased Ordinary Shares.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in own shares

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LONDON, 20 August 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (the "Company") announces that on Thursday 19 August 2021 it issued new ordinary shares of 5p each under its blocklisting facility as shown below. Consequently, the Company's issued share capital consists of 107,844,651 ordinary shares of 5p each, the total number of shares...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessShareCast

Exercise of Warrants

Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal" or the "Company") Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the London listed exploration company seeking large-scale metal discoveries across its global project portfolio announces it has received notices to exercise warrants over 6,250,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Warrant Shares") raising £43,750 for the Company.
EconomyShareCast

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment

Amendment - due to the amendment of Equity and Derivative transactions, the disclosure made on 26 April for dealings on 23 April has been updated. Sections 2(a) and 2(b) have been updated. PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Where...
MarketsCoinDesk

Argo Blockchain Files for Nasdaq Share Listing

Argo Blockchain, the only crypto miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, filed for U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission approval to sell American Depositary Shares (ADS). The company said in July that it was considering such a sale. The shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Major shareholder announcement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Brightfolk A/S on 20 August 2021 informed Matas A/S that Brightfolk A/S effective 18 August May 2021 owns more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Matas A/S.
MarketsShareCast

Dividend - determination of currency amounts

Interim dividend for 2021 - determination of currency amounts. 18 August 2021 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 5 August 2021, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2021 of US$0.55 per share. The dividend will be paid on 10 September 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 13 August 2021.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Scrip Dividend Scheme

The Company announces that on 3 September 2021 it will allot and issue 320,080 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") to shareholders who have elected for their cash dividend for the six month period to 31 May 2021 (the "Interim Dividend"), payable on 3 September 2021, to be automatically subscribed on their behalf for new Ordinary Shares (the "Scrip Dividend Scheme").
Financial Reportsgandh.com

Shareholder Information

Issued: 25,040,919 Ordinary Shares of 20p each Our share register is managed by Link Asset Services Registrars who can be contacted via the following link https://www.linkassetservices.com/. The G&H AGM. The AGM for G&H PLC was held at 11:00am on 24th February 2021 at the Company Head Office located at: Dowlish...
Economybondbuyer.com

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds

Senior Associate, Treasury and Capital Markets, Bonds. We help society’s foundational institutions—healthcare and higher education—to achieve their full potential in service to others. We are our clients’ trusted partners in ever-changing times. For more than 30 years, Kaufman Hall has provided independent, objective insights grounded in sound data and analysis to help clients fulfill their missions, achieve their goals, and tackle their toughest problems. Kaufman Hall provides world-class management consulting in strategic financial planning (a concept we created); performance improvement; partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions; and treasury and capital markets. Kaufman Hall’s consulting is supported by a deep foundation of benchmarking and software tools. At Kaufman Hall, we believe that sustained success is never an accident. It is the result of sound decision making, based on data-driven analysis and disciplined thinking, and guided by the fundamental principles of corporate finance.
Personal FinanceShareCast

Binance introduces stricter checks to combat money laundering

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced stricter checks as it looks to enhance user protection and combat financial crime. The company said on Friday that effective immediately, all new users will be required to complete a verification process called Intermediate Verification to access products and service offerings, including cryptocurrency deposits, trades and withdrawals.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Following LSE Listing, Fintech Wise Adds ADRs for US Investors

(LSE:WISE), a fast-growing global transfers Fintech and stealth bank recently completed a direct listing of its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Today, Wise is announcing American Depository Receipts (ADRs) enabling US-based customers and retail & institutional investors to invest in the Fintech beginning September 8. One ADR will be equivalent to one share of equity listed on the LSE. As of today, Wise has a market cap of about £10 billion. The ADRs will trade on OTC Markets.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Settles Lawsuits With Shareholders

WWE has settled a lawsuit with shareholders. Many lawsuits were filed against WWE with claims of WWE wasting corporate assets, making false statements, failing to disclose adverse facts, misleading the investing public, permitting senior executives of WWE to sell more than $282 million worth of their personally held shares of Company stock at inflated prices, and more.
Economythebalance.com

What Is a Shareholder Activist?

A shareholder activist is an individual or organization who uses their ownership in a company to influence change. Shareholder activism has increased significantly over the past several years, partially as a result of the increased investor focus on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) issues. And while there was a decrease in shareholder activism in 2020, the numbers are again on the rise in 2021.
EconomyCoinDesk

Lloyds Banking Group Is Looking to Hire a Digital Currency Manager

British retail bank Lloyds Banking Group is seeking to hire a “digital currency and innovation senior manager” to explore investment opportunities, according to a job description posted on the BYP network. The manager will develop payments use cases and initiate business or investments around digital currencies, according to the posting.

