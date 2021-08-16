Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn Yan, NY

Penn Yan Academy class of 1956 digs up time capsule 5 years early with help of seniors

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktAR2_0bTIi9LJ00

People from the Penn Yan Academy’s class of 1956 returned to the school to dig up a previously buried time capsule they created years ago.

The class of 1956 had donated a black granite stone with a picture of the Old School 20 years ago and buried their time capsule behind it with the intention of digging it up 25 years later.

With the pandemic happening as well as losing members of their class, they chose to dig it up at the 20 year mark instead.

The capsule was dug up in the presence of four Penn Yan seniors, Mason Jensen, Owen Bishop, Meredith Hanley, and Tyler Bouchard, who joined the luncheon following the unveiling of the capsule’s contents.

Current students dug up the capsule and items inside included a class ring from a classmate who has since passed on, Coach Pond’s whistle, and a scrapbook with a PYA varsity letter and cheerleader’s megaphone patch.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Capsule#Android#Penn Yan Academy#The Penn Yan Academy#The Old School#Pya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy