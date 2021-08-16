Cancel
Northfield, MA

Pioneer School Committee to interview business manager, interim superintendent candidates this week

Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHFIELD — The Pioneer Valley Regional School District School Committee will interview multiple candidates for the positions of business manager and interim superintendent this week. School Committee members have scheduled interviews for applicants to the business manager position starting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, and applicants for interim superintendent starting at...

