Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch Alicia Silverstone Recreate a Classic ‘Clueless’ Scene

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few ’90s teen movies have proven to have more influence and staying power than Clueless. At the time, it was certainly among the most popular and most quoted movies of its kind. But the ’90s were jammed from beginning to end with high school comedies. Most have been completely forgotten. But 25 years later Clueless endures.

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

107.5 Zoo FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Cher
Person
Spartacus
Person
Alicia Silverstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clueless#Academy Awards#Chef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kelsea Ballerini Perfectly Recreates 'Legally Blonde' Scene

On Monday (August 9), Kelsea Ballerini shared an impressive TikTok where she perfectly recreates an iconic scene from Legally Blonde. Fans of the 2001 film will recall the highly quotable scene in which Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, enthusiastically introduces herself to her new Harvard Law School classmates. "I'm...
MoviesPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

The 10 Most Shocking Villain Reveals In Movie History

A dynamic villain character can take a good movie and make it great. While a film is nothing without its protagonist, a multi-faceted villain can take our hero’s journey to new heights. In many movies, it’s pretty easy to tell who the villain is. A shifty demeanor, dark gaze, or evil chuckle is a pretty dead giveaway. But in other movies, the villain is not as clear-cut. Ever heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing? Sometimes, it takes the entire movie to find out just who the bad guy — or girl — truly is. Once you finally do discover who the Big Bad is, you realize they’ve been hiding in plain sight all along.
TV Showshotnewhiphop.com

James Gandolfini Was Hung Over During Classic "Sopranos" Fight Scene

The Sopranos may have aired its final episode in 2007, but the legacy of the HBO crime drama, which is still widely regarded as one of the greatest tv shows of all time, still lives on. In only a couple of months, the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark is set to finally hit theatres and HBO Max, and as the release date approaches, The Sopranos nostalgia increases.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Judd Apatow's Gay Romantic Comedy Casts A Love Interest For Billy Eichner

“Bros,” the hotly anticipated romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner, has cast the other half of its central couple. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Luke Macfarlane had signed on to star opposite Eichner in the movie, which is being billed as the first gay rom-com to be released by a major studio.
Theater & Danceopenculture.com

Pulp Fiction ’s Dance Scene Paid Artistic Tribute to the Classic Dance Scene in Fellini’s

An auteur makes few compromises in bringing his distinctive visions to the screen, but he also makes no bones about borrowing from the auteurs who came before. This is especially true in the case of an auteur named Quentin Tarantino, who for nearly thirty years has repeatedly pulled off the neat trick of directing large-scale, highly individualistic movies that also draw deeply from the well of existing cinema — deeply enough to pull up both the grind-house “low” and art-house “high.” Tarantino’s first big impact on the zeitgeist came in the form of 1994’s Pulp Fiction, which put the kind of common, sensationalistic material suggested by its title into cinematic forms picked up from the likes of Jean-Luc Godard and Federico Fellini.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Remake of ‘The Rose’ Is Like ‘If Tina Turner and Florence Welch Had a Baby’

When Cynthia Erivo was approached by Searchlight Pictures to star in a remake of “The Rose,” one of the first things she did was email Bette Midler, who shot to fame for her portrayal of a rock star destroyed by drugs and alcohol in the original 1979 movie. “I guess I was just searching for a blessing, and I got exactly what I wanted,” Erivo tells me during the taping of an upcoming Variety Streaming Room interview. “And she was wonderful and really lovely, and she said some really lovely things.” Erivo, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work...
MoviesTVOvermind

Memorable Scenes from Iconic Sci-Fi Movies Recreated in Claymation for DUST

There are a lot of sci-fi moments that people hold as the most important in cinematic history, but it might be that Dust is only taking some of the most iconic that people tend to remember on a regular basis and putting them into claymation. Or maybe they plan to keep going until they have as many scenes as they can get. Whatever the case, the claymation in the videos below is pretty cool since it captures the moments that people remember most and in a way that is kind of interesting to watch since pretty much everything looks entirely different when using a different method to film it with. But one does need to remember that the time it takes to film just a few seconds of a claymation movie takes a lot longer to create when working in this style since each little movement has to be accounted for since in a live-action movie people are able to move independently of the filmmaker, in a claymation movie, obviously, every little tic and movement needs to be shaped, shot, then changed just a little bit to indicate smooth, uninterrupted movement. Imagine working all day and only getting a couple of minutes of footage.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance Fans Are Coming For Tiffany Franco Smith. Here's Why

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15. Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy