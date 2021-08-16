Watch Alicia Silverstone Recreate a Classic ‘Clueless’ Scene

There are a lot of sci-fi moments that people hold as the most important in cinematic history, but it might be that Dust is only taking some of the most iconic that people tend to remember on a regular basis and putting them into claymation. Or maybe they plan to keep going until they have as many scenes as they can get. Whatever the case, the claymation in the videos below is pretty cool since it captures the moments that people remember most and in a way that is kind of interesting to watch since pretty much everything looks entirely different when using a different method to film it with. But one does need to remember that the time it takes to film just a few seconds of a claymation movie takes a lot longer to create when working in this style since each little movement has to be accounted for since in a live-action movie people are able to move independently of the filmmaker, in a claymation movie, obviously, every little tic and movement needs to be shaped, shot, then changed just a little bit to indicate smooth, uninterrupted movement. Imagine working all day and only getting a couple of minutes of footage.