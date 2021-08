BGMI- one of the most celebrated games in India shortly after its launch on July 2nd has already crossed 50 million downloads on Playstore. The developers took it onto their official Instagram channel on August 16 to announce their achievement. Players were gifted with a momentous permanent outfit on the game accomplishing this feat. For a game to cross 50 million in a little more than one month is something to rejoice, and with surprising the players back to back with great events and announcements, Krafton has finally released the iOS version of the game. All the gaming enthusiasts can now finally participate in the Indian battlegrounds irrespective of their OS.