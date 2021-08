BELLE FOURCHE — Five Belle Fourche varsity boys’ soccer team members scored goals Friday as the Broncs downed Hot Springs 15-0 at the Black Hills Roundup complex. “One thing we worked on a lot is what we call an early cross,” Broncs’ head coach Lucas Trimble said. “We play in front of the defensive line as soon as we get it wide; I think that’s where a lot of our goals came from.”