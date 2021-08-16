Cancel
The latest Ben Simmons trade rumors: Are the Sixers quietly preparing to “run it back?”

By Dave Early
libertyballers.com
Cover picture for the articleSummer League has provided a wonderful respite from Ben Simmons trade speculation. Flashy play from the Sixers’ young core of Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, and others has been a really fun storyline. Then there’s the biggest deal of all, regarding what happens with Simmons. It may feel like the Sixers and their former 1st overall pick have reached a point of no return. Yet we cannot ignore the looming possibility that there could be more basketball ahead for Simmons in Philadelphia. And it might be a good idea for everyone to emotionally prepare themselves for exactly that, especially if Damian Lillard wants to give Portland another chance to win him over.

