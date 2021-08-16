Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Fitzpatrick: All Problem Solvers Republicans are 'in play' for infrastructure bill

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProblem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says that whether the Republicans in his caucus vote yes or no on infrastructure is dependent on if it is "connected or not to a larger package which we do not support."Aug. 16, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Infrastructure#Problem Solvers Caucus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Following Brooks' statement, rep says GOP 'has a decision to make'

The first part of Rep. Mo Brooks' (R-Ala.) statement yesterday was benign. As a right-wing North Carolina man threatened to detonate a bomb near the U.S. Capitol, the Alabama congressman said he prayed for the safety of first responders and lamented violence targeting political institutions. But then the Republican kept...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

Our congressional problem solver has created a problem | Opinion

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, with eight other Democratic House members, declared last Thursday they would not vote for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill unless the bipartisan infrastructure package is first passed and signed into law. Their letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes overtures to bipartisanship and getting “shovels in the...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans learned to stop worrying about a Biden victory and love the infrastructure bill

What happened Tuesday in the Senate might seem like nothing short of a political miracle: Nineteen Republican senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined with Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing President Biden’s top domestic priority. But those Republicans said there was nothing mystical about it. The vote...
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster, and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

WASHINGTON — With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep Kevin Brady: Chuck Schumer Can’t Hide What’s In The Reconciliation Infrastructure Bill

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX) Ranking Member House Ways & Means Committee, tells Brian Kilmeade there is not much he can get behind on bipartisan infrastructure bill. Brady says there’s about one out of every four dollars in that bill that support roads and bridges and ports with the bulk having nothing do with real infrastructure. Brady says this is the Green New Deal, a huge expansion of government power over the energy sector. On the democrat reconciliation infrastructure bill, Brady says Chuck Schumer can’t hide what’s in the bill, and the reconciliation empowers the greatest tax hikes in American history, the largest expansion of the welfare state in our lifetime, and guarantees rising prices because all this government spending is going to fuel more inflation.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Republican Ohio candidates bash infrastructure bill championed by the senator they want to succeed, Rob Portman

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Republicans running to succeed Sen. Rob Portman seem more eager to get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump than they are from Portman. The leading candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary all have issued statements trashing the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Portman spent months negotiating and which passed the Senate Tuesday in a 69-30 vote, including support from 19 Republicans. They instead sided with Trump, who had been openly urging Republicans to vote against the bill, warning that Democrats would use it to their advantage at election time.
Congress & CourtsTHE DAILY RECKONING

The “Infrastructure” Bill

We are surprised only that so many are surprised…. 19 Republican members of the United States Senate hoisted a truce flag… came to terms with their Democratic foes… and signed their names a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill. Thus the 2,700-page Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the “bipartisan” Infrastructure Investment...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sen. Rob Portman’s infrastructure bill gets no love from his Republican would-be replacements: Capitol Letter

Not impressed: All the leading Republican candidates seeking to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman said Tuesday that they oppose the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill Portman championed and spent months negotiating. Per Andrew Tobias, most of the Republicans cited Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to hold the bill until the Senate takes up a larger spending bill containing Democratic priorities. Only state Sen. Matt Dolan, who’s not officially in the race, said he would have voted for the bill. Former President Donald Trump had argued the bill would help Democrats in 2022 and 2024 and said it would be “very hard” for him to endorse anyone “foolish enough” to vote for it.
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Reps. Doyle, Fitzpatrick, Lamb introduce Clean Hydrogen Energy Act

U.S. Reps. Mike Doyle (D-PA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), and Conor Lamb (D-PA) introduced last week the Clean Hydrogen Energy Act (H.R. 4909), which aims to make a historic investment into researching and developing clean hydrogen technologies while developing a clean hydrogen economy. The legislation would create regional hydrogen hubs to...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep. Jamaal Bowman on dual infrastructure bills: “We need to go as big as possible”

As the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal inches closer to passing in the Senate, some moderate House Democrats are pushing to hold a standalone vote on the package rather than tie it to the budget reconciliation bill that would allow Democrats to pass a larger infrastructure plan without Republican support. New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman tells Ali Velshi “if moderates don’t support the reconciliation bill, it doesn’t move forward…We need to go as big as possible”.Aug. 8, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Scoop: Manchin and Sinema advising House centrists

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are privately advising the nine House centrist lawmakers trying to force Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a quick vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure deal, lawmakers and aides tell Axios. Why it matters: The two moderates who've stirred the biggest frustrations and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy