Rep. Fitzpatrick: All Problem Solvers Republicans are 'in play' for infrastructure bill

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX) Ranking Member House Ways & Means Committee, tells Brian Kilmeade there is not much he can get behind on bipartisan infrastructure bill. Brady says there’s about one out of every four dollars in that bill that support roads and bridges and ports with the bulk having nothing do with real infrastructure. Brady says this is the Green New Deal, a huge expansion of government power over the energy sector. On the democrat reconciliation infrastructure bill, Brady says Chuck Schumer can’t hide what’s in the bill, and the reconciliation empowers the greatest tax hikes in American history, the largest expansion of the welfare state in our lifetime, and guarantees rising prices because all this government spending is going to fuel more inflation.