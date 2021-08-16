Cancel
MySweetCharity Opportunity: 2021 Flora Award

By Jeanne Prejean
mysweetcharity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Texas Discovery Gardens Board Member Ann Dyer,. “The Flora Award, one of Dallas’ oldest and most prestigious honors, has been presented in support of Texas Discovery Gardens since 1982. It recognizes outstanding citizens and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to community service, education, sustainable conservation and enhancement of quality of life. We are pleased to present the 2021 Flora Award to the State Fair of Texas!

