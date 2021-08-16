Cancel
Silento Facing Four Felonies For Allegedly Murdering His Cousin

By Brandon Caldwell
theboxhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilento was arrested in February for allegedly murdering his cousin, Frederick Rooks in Georgia. Now a Georgia grand jury has indicted the “Watch Me” rapper on four separate felony charges, according to TMZ. According to court documents, the rapper — born Ricky Hawk — was charged with one count of...

