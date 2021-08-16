Susan D. Mercer, 71

SUPPLY — Susan D. Mercer passed away on August 8, 2021, at the age of 71. Susie is preceded in death by her parents Rodney and Lela Clayton as well as sister-in-law Bobbie Clayton. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mercer, and their blended family of four daughters: Jennifer McConville, Magen Youngs (son-in-law Jamell), Amanda Mercer and Erin Watson (son-in-law Matthew); thirteen grandchildren: Braden, LaQuisha, Raven, Hannah, Brooklyn, Hailey, Tashia, Arianna, Tristan, Zachary, Annabelle, Wyatt and Ellis; and two great- grandchildren: Maverick and Penelope. Additionally, her brothers, Rodney Clayton, John Clayton ( sister-in-law Debbie), and Billy Clayton (sister-in-law Jeanne).