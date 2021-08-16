Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Susan D. Mercer, 71

By Coastal Cremations, Funeral Care
portcitydaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPPLY — Susan D. Mercer passed away on August 8, 2021, at the age of 71. Susie is preceded in death by her parents Rodney and Lela Clayton as well as sister-in-law Bobbie Clayton. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mercer, and their blended family of four daughters: Jennifer McConville, Magen Youngs (son-in-law Jamell), Amanda Mercer and Erin Watson (son-in-law Matthew); thirteen grandchildren: Braden, LaQuisha, Raven, Hannah, Brooklyn, Hailey, Tashia, Arianna, Tristan, Zachary, Annabelle, Wyatt and Ellis; and two great- grandchildren: Maverick and Penelope. Additionally, her brothers, Rodney Clayton, John Clayton ( sister-in-law Debbie), and Billy Clayton (sister-in-law Jeanne).

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Obituaries
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mercer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Birds#Buttered Popcorn#Coastal Cremations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

2 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

Two U.S. senators announced Thursday that they contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said they tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and are currently isolating to stop further spread of coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests among the vaccinated population are considered "breakthrough"...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy