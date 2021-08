Tesla shares have fallen five per cent after federal regulators launched an investigation into the company’s vehicle autopilot feature.The system is accused of causing almost a dozen crashes involving emergency vehicles. By mid-morning in New York, shares in the company were trading at 5.04 per cent, down 36 points from the market opening to $681.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday that it was formally investigating Tesla and its partially automated driving system because it failed to spot emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire engines. The agency says it had identified 11 crashes since 2018...