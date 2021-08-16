OPERA MISSISSIPPI PRESENTS LADY SINGS THE BLUES
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Opera Mississippi opens its 76th season on Monday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Duling Hall with Lady Sings the Blues: A Tribute to Billie Holiday. The concert features one of Jackson’s most outstanding jazz singers, Rhonda Richmond. Tickets may be ordered online at operams.org for $30. If there are remaining tickets, they will be for sale at the door for $35.mageenews.com
Comments / 0