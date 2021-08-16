Area counties combine for 59 newly reported COVID-19 cases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Free Press

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s trend of high COVID-19 cases continued Monday.

The nine area counties combined for 59 newly confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota also had five more newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,734.

Blue Earth County accounted for 15 of the 59 new cases. Waseca County had 10, while Nicollet County had nine.

All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 15

• Waseca County — 10

• Nicollet County — 9

• Watonwan County — 8

• Brown County — 7

• Le Sueur County — 4

• Sibley County — 3

• Faribault County — 2

• Martin County — 1

About 61.7% of the region’s 16-or-older population has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among residents age 65 or older, about 90.1% have at least one dose.

Statewide, about 70.3% of residents age 16 or older and 92.3% of residents age 65 or older have been vaccinated with at least one dose.