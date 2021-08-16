Cancel
MLB

Reds put OF Jesse Winker (ribs) on IL

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list Monday with an intercostal strain. The intercostal muscles are the muscles between the ribs. Winker, who turns 28 on Tuesday, aggravated the injury on a swing during Sunday's game vs. Philadelphia before leaving in the third innings. Winker didn't play Friday or Saturday due to the injury.

Jesse Winker
#Injured List#The Cincinnati Reds#National League
