Reds put OF Jesse Winker (ribs) on IL

It sounds like the Cincinnati Reds may be without All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker a bit longer than initially expected. “He’s getting a lot of treatment and doing strengthening exercises and things like that – no baseball (activities),” said manager David Bell in his Thursday pre-game meeting with the press. “It might be a little longer than I thought, which doesn’t surprise me given that that area of the body is so important. Any sort of oblique/intercostal/core stabilizing muscle, usually it takes a little longer than you want it to because you don’t always necessarily feel it doing everything in every day activities, but it’s so important in a swing as one of the more violent actions in the game, might have to take a little bit longer. At this point I would not expect him back after ten days like I had originally mentioned. How much longer, I don’t know. At this point maybe around that time he’ll start doing baseball activities – have him a week or two later. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”