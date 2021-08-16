Cancel
Energy Industry

Coal plant subsidies

Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Remember House Bill 6? That’s the one that makes electricity customers in Ohio pay to, among other things, bail out a couple of coal fired power plants…and the one that scandalized Ohio and cost Larry Householder his seat in the legislature. Well, don’t believe those who say it was repealed. It was not, not entirely.

