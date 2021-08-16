Something different

Those words have been ringing in my head for the last week now, and in the voice of the gentleman at the North Carolina Aquarium who spoke them with such certainty …. My most recent revival took Dana and me to the wonderful Victory Baptist Church in Varnamtown/Supply, North Carolina. Pastor Johnathon Ash and his family and church were such kind and gracious hosts, and the five-day meeting was a good one. But as is almost always the case when I go somewhere for a meeting, we went out and about some during the day, seeing the local sights. The North Carolina aquarium on Kure Beach, and even the ferry ride over, are amazing. And while we were in the aquarium, one of the highlights was the sea turtle exhibit. Nearby Oak Island is well known for being a sea turtle hatching ground, and we so happened to be there during hatching season.