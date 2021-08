If the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 shifts to a new technology, then the mildly annoying display crease that’s present on even the best foldables will become less apparent. That’s according to OTI Lumionics, an advanced OLED materials and research firm that has specialist knowledge when it comes to displays, folding or otherwise. The firm told Tom’s Guide that foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are likely to see a less noticeable crease in folding screens, along with other technological improvements, thanks to advancements in display materials and manufacturing.