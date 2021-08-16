Johnny Depp Claims Hollywood Is Boycotting Him After Abuse Allegations, Libel Suit Loss
Johnny Depp suggested that Hollywood and the U.S. entertainment industry is boycotting him in a new interview with the U.K. publication, The Sunday Times. The interview marked Depp’s first conversation with the press since he lost a libel suit last November to another U.K. outlet, The Sun, which referred to Depp as a “wife beater” in an article about him and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of domestic violence, and the judge overseeing the libel case found that the paper’s claims that Depp was abusive toward Heard were “substantially true.”www.registercitizen.com
