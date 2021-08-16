Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Where Does Texas Football Rank In Final AP Preseason Top-25 Poll?

By Zach Dimmitt
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 4 days ago

After a wild and program-defining offseason, the Texas Longhorns are finally in the home stretch of beginning the 2021 season, with kickoff just under three weeks away.

Texas will begin the season ranked 21st in the country according to the final preseason AP Top-25 rankings, which were released on Monday. This ranking falls right around where most would expect, as the Longhorns are a team surrounded by a lot of hype with much to prove with new head coach Steve Sarkisian over the course of next season.

The team will have their hands full from opening kickoff on Sept. 4 in Austin against Louisiana. The Ragin Cajuns come in only two spots below Texas in the latest rankings release at No. 23. Bill Napier's team is looking to build off a successful 2020 season that saw Louisiana secure a 10-1 record including a 6-0 record on the road.

The entire top-25 can be found here.

The Big 12 conference is represented quite strongly at the top of the rankings, as No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 7 Iowa State find themselves in the top 10 after clashing in the Big 12 championship game last season. The Longhorns will need to reach new heights in 2021 if they're to keep up with the experience and coaching prowess that the Sooners and Cyclones posses.

Fellow Big 12 rival Oklahoma State was the leading vote getter among teams not ranked in the top 25, with 107 total votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiYY1_0bTIaDVI00

When looking at the rest of the rankings, there is a fair disparity of conference presence. The SEC, Pac-12, and Big 10 are all tied for the most teams on the list with five apiece, followed by the ACC (four), Big 12 (three), Sun Belt (two), and AAC (one).

It is once again fixing to be an action-packed college football season. Texas will need to have all their cards in place in order to make a run to the Big 12 championship game in Arlington. Until then, the preseason talk and hype will continue as Longhorn Nation and college football fans alike wait for opening kickoff.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: The Undertaker Receives Special Gift From Texas Football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
384
Followers
672
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#College Football Season#American Football#The Texas Longhorns#Ap#Ragin#Cajuns#Oklahoma State#Sec#Pac 12#Acc#Aac#Longhorn Nation#The Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
Nebraska StateCorn Nation

Nebraska Football Is In Trouble Frosted Flakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 ‘Alliance’ Report

Texas and Oklahoma’s upcoming jump to the SEC threatens to shake the foundations of the sport even more than previous instances of conference realignment. In response, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are reportedly in discussions about a potential “alliance.” During an interview today, ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the report.
NFLESPN

The 2021 college football preseason All-America team

This time a year ago, only a few conferences were planning to play college football because of COVID-19 concerns. Therefore, ESPN's preseason All-America team was reduced to a smaller pool of players. But our 2021 team is back to full strength, and 14 of the 26 players are on teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown pays a compliment to Alabama and Clemson

UNC head coach Mack Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday and had some nice words about the Crimson Tide and the nearby Tigers. “Alabama & Clemson have bought houses in the College Football Playoff neighborhood, so far we’ve just been renting,” Brown said. “But we’re trying to stick around.”
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Steele on Auburn, Nick Saban & his future in college football

For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.
Iowa Statewiderightnattylite.com

2021 Iowa State Football Position Preview: Running Backs

Last season was a very impressive one for the Cyclone rushing attack. It’s no secret that Breece Hall was a bright spot on an already impressive team all around. Leading the nation in rushing last season, Hall is poised to do so again. Let’s take a dive into the running back room and look at the additional talent that surrounds Breece, in addition to looking at a key departure from last season.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

REACTION: Georgia Ranked No. 5 In Preseason Poll

The Associated Press released their preseason top-25 poll on Monday, and the Georgia Bulldogs were tabbed as the No. 5 team in college football. Georgia came in ahead of Texas A&M, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and North Carolina. The only schools in front of the Bulldogs were Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, and Ohio State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy