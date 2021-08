Joey Votto swatted his 27th homer of this 2021 season on Thursday, doing so with a 3-run variety off Miami Marlins starter Nick Neidert that flipped the scoreboard and sent the Cincinnati Reds on their way to a 6-1 victory. It feels like we just keep writing that over and over again every night, but it’s the kind of thing that I believe we’ll look back on over the years with a kind of reverence that keeps it refreshing each time anyway.