Navidad Valley Community Center Looking For Reliable Transportation For Day Trips

A free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Yucca Valley Community Center Monday (August 9) and Friday (August 20). The Pfizer vaccine is available to all county residents age 12 and older (residents under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present). The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available for residents 18 and older. Both clinics will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community center is located at 57090 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov. or call the COVID-19 hotline at 909-387-3911 Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.