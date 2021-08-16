Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier Valley Theatre offers update about Covid-19 requirements

Andover Townsman
 4 days ago

Greenbrier Valley Theatre is constantly learning, processing and evolving with the changing news of Covid-19 and its variants. GVT realizes that this has been a difficult and frustrating time for many. With that being said, as the move continues toward our upcoming production of Shout! The Mod Musical, there are a few updates in accordance with the CDC, the agreement with Actors Equity Association, as well as protocols that many theaters around the country are implementing.

Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Neighborhood Theatre requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or tests before shows

CHARLOTTE – The Neighborhood Theatre is requiring patrons get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 before shows as infection rates rise. Effective Aug. 20, the Neighborhood Theatre will require proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show date for entry into any event.
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

COVID-19 vaccine required to attend concerts at Royal Oak Music Theatre, Masonic Temple

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you plan on attending a concert or other live performance at the Royal Oak Music Theatre or the Masonic Temple, you will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. AEG Presents announced Thursday that it will require concertgoers and event staff at its nearly 50 venues across the country to be vaccinated. The vaccination policy will be in full effect by Oct. 1. Before Oct. 1, attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of a show to enter.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

The Bushnell theatre releases COVID-19 vaccination policy

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The Bushnell theatre updated its COVID health and safety policies, which applies to all live performances and events at The Bushnell through Oct. 31. Guests will need to show proof of vaccination, as well as photo ID. Proof must come directly from a healthcare provider and can be shown with a physical copy or on your phone.
Public Healthaudioinkradio.com

Live Nation, AEG Update COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement at Live Events

Live Nation will require proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter venues this fall, and AEG will require proof of vaccination. Two of the biggest concert promoters in the U.S., Live Nation and AEG, are changing their COVID-19 safety protocols due to the growing Delta variant. The biggest promoter, Live Nation, has announced that they will proof of a vaccine or a negative test result for all artists, crew and audience goers at U.S. venues and music festivals, starting Oct. 4.
Arkansas Statelittlerocksoiree.com

Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

After a successful run of outdoor performances this summer, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is returning to its beloved downtown stage. The Rep just announced its upcoming 2021-2022 season lineup, which includes a family-friendly holiday show and productions throughout the spring. "After what feels like an eternity, we are so excited...
Performing Artstucsonlocalmedia.com

UA announces return to live theatre for upcoming season

Students from the University of Arizona’s School of Theatre, Film & Television are finally returning to the stage for in-person performances this October. The School of Theatre, Film & Television recently announced its 2021 & 2022 season, which will comprise four shows produced by the Arizona Repertory Theatre and two productions by the student-devised Next Performance Collective, including a brand new festival.
Chicago, ILtheatreinchicago.com

TimeLine Theatre Shares Updates About its New Home Project in Uptown

TimeLine Theatre Company shared details about the current architectural design and other updates related to its ongoing project to develop a new home in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Located at 5033-5035 N. Broadway Avenue near the corner of Broadway and Argyle, the new facility will house TimeLine's future operations and support its mission of exploring today's social and political issues through the lens of the past.
Performing Artsgvsu.edu

Grand Valley Shakespeare Festival to feature two play adaptations

The Grand Valley Shakespeare Festival this year will feature two productions that are adaptations of Shakespeare plays. The two productions are a deviation from the customary one show with a guest actor, said James Bell, managing director of the Grand Valley Shakespeare Festival. Plans also call for outreach to K-12 students as well as short a short "green show" on campus to help promote the performances.
Raleigh County, WV

Friends of Charity Auto Fair was a huge success

BEAVER – The 16th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair (FOCAF) was a major success. This year, the event, which was held July 9 – 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport, raised just over $81,000. The proceeds will be shared between Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.
Beckley, WV

Appalachian Festival kicks off this Saturday

The Appalachian Festival, a week-long event sponsored by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, kicks off Saturday with the 22nd annual WV Wine Festival at Daniel Vineyards in Crab Orchard and Tamarack Courtyard Concerts on August 21 and 22. The festival celebrates the region’s Appalachian heritage which was inspired by...
Oak Hill, WV

Food pantry set for Aug. 25 at Lewis Christian Community Center

The Plateau Ministerial Association’s monthly food pantry will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Ave., Oak Hill. If you are a first-time recipient, please bring a photo ID and written verification of income. Masks are required. The food pantry is...
Beckley, WV

Honey Festival Saturday in Beckley

The fourth annual Beckley Honey Festival is all the buzz in Beckley, City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker announced. Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association team up to bring the festival to the City of Beckley each year. Fairgoers may taste and purchase local honey, enjoy live music and museum exhibits, participate in fun activities and shop from local vendors, but Baker said that the Honey Festival also educates the public on the importance of bee species.
Beckley, WV

Click here for story

Rhodell Revival Center, 7115 Coal City Rd., Rhodell; Thursday and Friday; “And Suddenly” Holy Ghost Explosion; speaker, Evangelist Dalton Harper; revival Aug. 19th; 7 p.m.; 2nd Annual Men’s Conference; Aug. 20 and 21; Friday’s speaker, Apostle Fred Stapleton of NC and Apostle Mike Reed; 7 p.m.; Saturday’s speakers, Prophet Steven Rocco of Connecticut, Assistant Pastor BK Thompson, Care Pastor Stephen Walls Sr.; 6 p.m. For information or transportation, call 681-207-6084.

