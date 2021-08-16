Colorado Is Officially Home To 3 Of The Best Scenic Train Rides In America

Colorado has a long and important railroad history, and while the industry is no longer as lucrative as it once was, we can still experience it for ourselves firsthand. Case in point: These 3 can’t-miss Colorado train rides that are not only the best in the state but the country!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

It's official: Colorado accounts for nearly 1/3 of the best train rides in America, as per 10Best's Best Scenic Train Ride (2021) .

Hand-picked by a panel of travel experts, USA Today's 10Best named the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad as their #1 pick, citing not only the train's extensive history of hauling silver and gold through the mountains but for "some of Colorado's most impressive scenery with a chance to stop and explore the historic mining town."

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad runs spring through fall (with a special Polar Bear Express ride in the winter). Reservations for the train can be made via their website .

Coming in just behind the Durango and Silverton at #2 is the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, "One of the most authentic steam-operated railroads in existence, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad runs for 64 miles between Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado, passing through the San Juan Mountains and the scenic Conejos Valley along the way."

To experience this southern Colorado/northern New Mexico beauty - which runs late spring through mid-fall - for yourself, please visit their website .

Last but certainly not least of Colorado's most scenic train rides is the #6 pick, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. As per 10Best, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway (AKA the highest railway in America) is a must, as it takes guests on a 9-mile journey through such stunning landscapes as Ruxton Creek and Deer Park.

Are you ready to climb aboard the Pikes Peak Cog Railway? Don't delay, visit their website and make your reservation today !

To discover even more Colorado railroads, check out these 9 Epic Train Rides In Colorado That Will Give You An Unforgettable Experience.

Address: Durango & Silverton Railroad Silverton Station, E 10th St, Silverton, CO 81433, USA

Address: Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, 5234 US Hwy 285, Antonito, CO 81120, USA

Address: Pikes Peak Cog Railway Station, Barr Trail, Cascade, CO 80809, USA