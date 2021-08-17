The Current Price of Gas in Your State

According to data from Choose Energy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.19 as of Aug. 9.

Gas Price Update: OPEC’s Latest Decision on Oil Production and Your Wallet

When talk turns to the economy, the word on everybody’s lips seems to be “inflation.” The rising cost of gas is far from the only culprit, but when the price of fuel goes up, the price of just about everything else goes up right along with it.

Currently, only one state, Mississippi, averages below $2.80 a gallon now, but three — California, Hawaii and Nevada — are above $4. Keep reading to find out what the average price of gas is in your state and how that stacks up against the national average of $3.19.

Alabama

Current price per gallon: $2.84

$2.84 Percent above or below the national average: -10.9%

Alaska

Current price per gallon: $3.66

$3.66 Percent above or below the national average: 14.7%

Arizona

Current price per gallon: $3.12

$3.12 Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Arkansas

Current price per gallon: $2.87

$2.87 Percent above or below the national average: -10.0%

California

Current price per gallon: $4.39

$4.39 Percent above or below the national average: 37.6%

Colorado

Current price per gallon: $3.63

$3.63 Percent above or below the national average: 13.7%

Connecticut

Current price per gallon: $3.17

$3.17 Percent above or below the national average: -0.6%

Delaware

Current price per gallon: $3.01

$3.01 Percent above or below the national average: -5.6%

Florida

Current price per gallon: $3.02

$3.02 Percent above or below the national average: -5.3%

Georgia

Current price per gallon: $2.97

$2.97 Percent above or below the national average: -6.9%

Hawaii

Current price per gallon: $4.08

$4.08 Percent above or below the national average: 27.9%

Idaho

Current price per gallon: $3.80

$3.80 Percent above or below the national average: 19.1%

Illinois

Current price per gallon: $3.40

$3.40 Percent above or below the national average: 6.5%

Indiana

Current price per gallon: $3.12

$3.12 Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Iowa

Current price per gallon: $2.99

$2.99 Percent above or below the national average: -6.2%

Kansas

Current price per gallon: $2.92

$2.92 Percent above or below the national average: -8.4%

Kentucky

Current price per gallon: $2.96

$2.96 Percent above or below the national average: -7.2%

Louisiana

Current price per gallon: $2.82

$2.82 Percent above or below the national average: -11.6%

Maine

Current price per gallon: $3.12

$3.12 Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Maryland

Current price per gallon: $3.07

$3.07 Percent above or below the national average: -3.7%

Massachusetts

Current price per gallon: $3.04

$3.04 Percent above or below the national average: -4.7%

Michigan

Current price per gallon: $3.28

$3.28 Percent above or below the national average: 2.8%

Minnesota

Current price per gallon: $3.03

$3.03 Percent above or below the national average: -5.0%

Mississippi

Current price per gallon: $2.79

$2.79 Percent above or below the national average: -12.5%

Missouri

Current price per gallon: $2.86

$2.86 Percent above or below the national average: -10.3%

Montana

Current price per gallon: $3.28

$3.28 Percent above or below the national average: 2.8%

Nebraska

Current price per gallon: $3.01

$3.01 Percent above or below the national average: -5.6%

Nevada

Current price per gallon: $4.04

$4.04 Percent above or below the national average: 26.5%

New Hampshire

Current price per gallon: $3.00

$3.00 Percent above or below the national average: -5.9%

New Jersey

Current price per gallon: $3.20

$3.20 Percent above or below the national average: 0.3%

New Mexico

Current price per gallon: $ 3.09

$ 3.09 Percent above or below the national average: – 3.13%

New York

Current price per gallon: $ 3.22

$ 3.22 Percent above or below the national average: 0.9%

North Carolina

Current price per gallon: $2.93

$2.93 Percent above or below the national average: – 8.1 %

North Dakota

Current price per gallon: $ 3.12

$ 3.12 Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Ohio

Current price per gallon: $ 3.06

$ 3.06 Percent above or below the national average: -4%

Oklahoma

Current price per gallon: $ 2.88

$ 2.88 Percent above or below the national average: -9.7%

Oregon

Current price per gallon: $ 3.75

$ 3.75 Percent above or below the national average: 17.5%

Pennsylvania

Current price per gallon: $ 3.28

$ 3.28 Percent above or below the national average: 2.8%

Rhode Island

Current price per gallon: $ 3.06

$ 3.06 Percent above or below the national average: -4.0%

South Carolina

Current price per gallon: $ 2.88

$ 2.88 Percent above or below the national average: -9.7%

South Dakota

Current price per gallon: $ 3.17

$ 3.17 Percent above or below the national average: 0.6%

Tennessee

Current price per gallon: $ 2.89

$ 2.89 Percent above or below the national average: -9.4%

Texas

Current price per gallon: $ 2.84

$ 2.84 Percent above or below the national average: -10.9%

Utah

Current price per gallon: $ 3.87

$ 3.87 Percent above or below the national average: 21.3%

Vermont

Current price per gallon: $ 3.09

$ 3.09 Percent above or below the national average: -3.1%

Virginia

Current price per gallon: $ 2.98

$ 2.98 Percent above or below the national average: -6.5%

Washington

Current price per gallon: $ 3.87

$ 3.87 Percent above or below the national average: 21.3%

West Virginia

Current price per gallon: $ 3.03

$ 3.03 Percent above or below the national average: -5.0%

Wisconsin

Current price per gallon: $ 3.03

$ 3.03 Percent above or below the national average: -5.0%

Wyoming

Current price per gallon: $ 3.57

$ 3.57 Percent above or below the national average: 11.9%

