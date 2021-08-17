Cancel
The Current Price of Gas in Your State

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBODa_0bTIZO6O00

According to data from Choose Energy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.19 as of Aug. 9.

When talk turns to the economy, the word on everybody’s lips seems to be “inflation.” The rising cost of gas is far from the only culprit, but when the price of fuel goes up, the price of just about everything else goes up right along with it.

Currently, only one state, Mississippi, averages below $2.80 a gallon now, but three — California, Hawaii and Nevada — are above $4. Keep reading to find out what the average price of gas is in your state and how that stacks up against the national average of $3.19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EV07_0bTIZO6O00

Alabama

  • Current price per gallon: $2.84
  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.9%

Alaska

  • Current price per gallon: $3.66
  • Percent above or below the national average: 14.7%

Arizona

  • Current price per gallon: $3.12
  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Arkansas

  • Current price per gallon: $2.87
  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.0%

California

  • Current price per gallon: $4.39
  • Percent above or below the national average: 37.6%

Colorado

  • Current price per gallon: $3.63
  • Percent above or below the national average: 13.7%

Connecticut

  • Current price per gallon: $3.17
  • Percent above or below the national average: -0.6%

Delaware

  • Current price per gallon: $3.01
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.6%

Florida

  • Current price per gallon: $3.02
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.3%

Georgia

  • Current price per gallon: $2.97
  • Percent above or below the national average: -6.9%

Hawaii

  • Current price per gallon: $4.08
  • Percent above or below the national average: 27.9%

Idaho

  • Current price per gallon: $3.80
  • Percent above or below the national average: 19.1%

Illinois

  • Current price per gallon: $3.40
  • Percent above or below the national average: 6.5%

Indiana

  • Current price per gallon: $3.12
  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Iowa

  • Current price per gallon: $2.99
  • Percent above or below the national average: -6.2%

Kansas

  • Current price per gallon: $2.92
  • Percent above or below the national average: -8.4%

Kentucky

  • Current price per gallon: $2.96
  • Percent above or below the national average: -7.2%

Louisiana

  • Current price per gallon: $2.82
  • Percent above or below the national average: -11.6%

Maine

  • Current price per gallon: $3.12
  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Maryland

  • Current price per gallon: $3.07
  • Percent above or below the national average: -3.7%

Massachusetts

  • Current price per gallon: $3.04
  • Percent above or below the national average: -4.7%

Michigan

  • Current price per gallon: $3.28
  • Percent above or below the national average: 2.8%

Minnesota

  • Current price per gallon: $3.03
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.0%

Mississippi

  • Current price per gallon: $2.79
  • Percent above or below the national average: -12.5%

Missouri

  • Current price per gallon: $2.86
  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.3%

Montana

  • Current price per gallon: $3.28
  • Percent above or below the national average: 2.8%

Nebraska

  • Current price per gallon: $3.01
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.6%

Nevada

  • Current price per gallon: $4.04
  • Percent above or below the national average: 26.5%

New Hampshire

  • Current price per gallon: $3.00
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.9%

New Jersey

  • Current price per gallon: $3.20
  • Percent above or below the national average: 0.3%

New Mexico

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.09
  • Percent above or below the national average: – 3.13%

New York

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.22
  • Percent above or below the national average: 0.9%

North Carolina

  • Current price per gallon: $2.93
  • Percent above or below the national average: – 8.1 %

North Dakota

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.12
  • Percent above or below the national average: -2.1%

Ohio

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.06
  • Percent above or below the national average: -4%

Oklahoma

  • Current price per gallon: $ 2.88
  • Percent above or below the national average: -9.7%

Oregon

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.75
  • Percent above or below the national average: 17.5%

Pennsylvania

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.28
  • Percent above or below the national average: 2.8%

Rhode Island

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.06
  • Percent above or below the national average: -4.0%

South Carolina

  • Current price per gallon: $ 2.88
  • Percent above or below the national average: -9.7%

South Dakota

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.17
  • Percent above or below the national average: 0.6%

Tennessee

  • Current price per gallon: $ 2.89
  • Percent above or below the national average: -9.4%

Texas

  • Current price per gallon: $ 2.84
  • Percent above or below the national average: -10.9%

Utah

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.87
  • Percent above or below the national average: 21.3%

Vermont

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.09
  • Percent above or below the national average: -3.1%

Virginia

  • Current price per gallon: $ 2.98
  • Percent above or below the national average: -6.5%

Washington

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.87
  • Percent above or below the national average: 21.3%

West Virginia

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.03
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.0%

Wisconsin

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.03
  • Percent above or below the national average: -5.0%

Wyoming

  • Current price per gallon: $ 3.57
  • Percent above or below the national average: 11.9%

Last updated: Aug. 16, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : The Current Price of Gas in Your State

