Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

What the fall of Afghanistan means for US terrorism threats

By Stephanie Raymond
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

A day after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan’s capital and overtook the government, many in the United States are wondering what that could mean for terrorism here at home.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Taliban#News Talk#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Al Qaeda#The Associated Press#Defense#Al Qaida#Ap#The White House#Whitehouse#Al Qaeda#Afghans#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Foreign Policycitizensjournal.us

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 19, 2021. Tags: Afghan Security Forces, drones, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Taliban, terrorist allies, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, U.S. taxpayers, UH-60 Black Hawks. Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration...
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Photos: US releases first photos of evacuation efforts from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

The Department of Defense released new photos on Wednesday showing the U.S. military’s efforts so far in recent days to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans in Kabul. The photos show a mix of U.S. personnel and Afghans being evacuated by U.S. troops at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul – the only remaining U.S.-controlled location in Afghanistan.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country. McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Iran Treading Cautiously Amid The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

Iranian officials are carefully weighing their options after the surprisingly swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid fears of instability, a refugee influx, and extremist groups such as Islamic State (IS) gaining a permanent foothold in its eastern neighbor. Tehran, which has cultivated loose ties with the Taliban in recent years...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'We know that al Qaeda is a presence' in Afghanistan: Penta

Washington DC [US], August 21 (ANI): The United States on Friday acknowledged the presence of al Qaeda in Afghanistan amid its large-scale evacuation from the war-torn country. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to our homeland...
Middle Easthawaiitelegraph.com

Al Qaeda-linked group praises Taliban 'victory' in Afghanis

Aleppo [Syria], August 20 (ANI): An al Qaeda-linked group in Syria has lauded the Taliban "victory" in Afghanistan, and compared the terror group's control of the majority of the country with the early Muslim conquests. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, also known as HTS is the powerful faction in rebel-held parts of...
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

Pause on US flights in Kabul will be lifted and departures will resume soon, White House official says. The pause on US flights at Kabul's airport will be lifted and flights are set to resume soon, a senior White House official says. “There was a brief operational pause because we...
PoliticsWashington Post

Why the Taliban’s Triumph Is Fueling Fear of an al-Qaeda Revival

The victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan revives a familiar worry: the country remains home to some parts of al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. While its core of fighters in the country has been diminished, the South Asian country’s rugged landscape and its 2,600-kilometer (1,600-mile) border with Pakistan makes it an ideal hiding place for militants from al-Qaeda and other groups, including Islamic State. Though the Taliban has pledged not to allow jihadi fighters to use the country to threaten the security of the U.S. or its allies, ties between the Taliban and al-Qaeda remain close through shared ideology and intermarriage.
WorldThe Jewish Press

2021 Afghanistan is NOT 1975 Vietnam

In 1975, the U.S. disengagement from Vietnam fulfilled the goal of the Viet Cong, thus ending the U.S.-Vietnam conflict. In 2021, the U.S. disengagement from Afghanistan advances—but does not fulfill—the goal of the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, and therefore does not end the conflict between the United States and Islamic terrorism.
Foreign Policyepcan.com

Afghanistan intelligence failures are astounding

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Doug Lamborn issued the following statement on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan:. "The security and humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan is far worse than the Fall of Saigon. The military equipment and infrastructure seized by the Taliban while Americans and our allies remain in harm's way will have dire and far-reaching consequences for decades. This humiliating disaster is the culminating event of a career of foreign policy missteps by Joe Biden. When Saigon fell, the North Vietnamese never posed a threat to the homeland of the United States. However, in this case, we know that Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups will attempt to take advantage of the failed state in Afghanistan. We are witnessing a historic failure of intelligence and planning by the Administration, Pentagon, and intelligence community. The Administration's precipitous withdrawal has been a complete failure and has thrown the country into disarray. While the military was focused on "white rage," critical race theory, and climate change, the Taliban planned and successfully executed a nationwide military offensive, culminating with the capture of Kabul over the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy