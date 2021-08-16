Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World War II

WWII vet jumps from a plane on his 100th birthday

crowrivermedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Rice, a US paratrooper during World War II, jumped from a restored D-Day plane and landed on a beach in his hometown to celebrate his 100th birthday.

www.crowrivermedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
MilitaryWSAW

100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago. Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.
Caribou, MEBangor Daily News

WWII vets honored with tribute flights in 1942 plane over Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine — Gliding high over the fields and houses of Caribou, four World War II veterans took turns flying aboard a 1942 Boeing Stearman on Tuesday afternoon. The youngest people who served in the war are now in their mid-90s, and the flights paid tribute to the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices for the United States.
MilitaryWINKNEWS.com

WWII Navy veteran celebrates 95th birthday

John Abplanalp said he has survived several near-death experiences in his 95 years of living, but on his birthday, Abplanalp has a wish for our divided country. The veteran said he didn’t want any gifts. “Except maybe a glass of cabernet sauvignon. If it’s red, it’s good!”. He’ll say almost...
Chesaning, MIArgus Press

WWII vet’s family receives long forgotten medals

CHESANING — Leslie Agnew served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ajax in the Pacific, but he never received the medals he earned for that service — until Thursday. His son Joseph Agnew, along with eight of his siblings and numerous other family members, was presented Thursday with the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory medal by U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar at a ceremony at the Chesaning American Legion.
Darlington County, SCnewsandpress.net

WWII vets to get free Dream Flights

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit group dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans, will return to Darlington County Sept. 3 to give World War II veterans a ride in a 1940 Boeing Stearman open-cockpit biplane. The flights will take place at Branham’s Airport, 757 Branham Airport Road, in Darlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to AgelessAviationDreams.org.
Darlington Heights, VAfarmvilleherald.com

WWII vet celebrates 96th birthday

Family and friends celebrated U.S. Navy World War II veteran Hobert Lewis’ 96th birthday Saturday, Aug. 7 at Darlington Heights Fire Department. Lewis fought the war on the destroyer escort USS Elden in most major battles from Tarawa to Iwo Jima, where he witnessed the raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi after the island was retaken from the Japanese by American troops Feb. 23 of 1945. Lewis is a decorated veteran and was on board one of the first ships to ferry soldiers under heavy artillery fire to the beaches of Iwo Jima and many other battle sites in the Pacific. Lewis and his late wife, Kathleen, raised their children and their well-known black labs while farming in the Abilene/Darlington Heights neighborhood. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy