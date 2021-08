(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Minneapolis man faces multiple charges after an incident last year where witnesses say he hit a pregnant woman with his car. The victim was a traffic enforcement agent who was trying to give him a ticket. Mohamed Said Abdulle is charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation and two counts of fifth-degree assault. Authorities say the incident happened February 21st, 2020 in the Uptown neighborhood. Abdulle alleged argued with the traffic enforcement agent, then got into his vehicle and drove away. She was standing in front of his vehicle and was hit as he left. Abdulle was arrested later the same day.