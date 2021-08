Annuities have existed as a concept for thousands of years, but they aren’t used very often by today’s retirees — and part of that has to do with their name. A recent survey of more than 1,000 U.S. residents over the age of 30 found that calling products a “guaranteed stream of income” made people more willing to buy them and to put more of their money in, versus when the product is called an annuity. That report, published last Friday by Morningstar, found a nearly 2% variance in preference for annuities when they were labeled guaranteed income.