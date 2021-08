As we go back to school we can't forget about our college kids, Speaking from experience, I know some college kids will have to be frugal at times. The question is what are some of the wacky things you have done to make ends meet? I remember one time buying $20 of groceries at Dollar General and making it last for two weeks. Bologna and Ramen for two weeks, but we survived! That is why I love these stories because it shows your struggles while not quitting and attaining your goals! Please share your college broke stories below.