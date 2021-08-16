Wild onions and grace
The wild onions inhabiting a corner of our rhubarb patch do not lend themselves well to sayings equating life and peeling back layers. Pulling apart the layers isn't exactly easy when stalks and pods go every which direction. Curves, loops, and odd angles of all kinds contribute to the beauty of its complex bio-architecture. It shouldn't be surprising to discover that life is also not simple and that complex explanations require time and contemplation.
