Wild onions and grace

God, Human, Animal, Machine: Technology, Metaphor, and the Search for Meaning. I REMEMBER MY first computer. 1994. It was larger and more beige than the laptop I write on now. I was excited to start using the World Wide Web. The internet featured few videos or memes or much of what we associate with it today. I recall some low-grade websites, mostly jokey in content. I wanted to get on the internet to send and receive email. It meant I would be able to send people messages that didn’t have to go through the US Post. It would be instantaneous.