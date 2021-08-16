Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Afghanistan's female footballers make tearful calls for help

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tphwf_0bTIW3Xl00
Afghanistan Players' Fears

In frantic phone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help.

The football players in the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades.

When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players, and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are now re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

“I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take down photos, escape and hide themselves,” Popal told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from Denmark “That breaks my heart because of all these years we have worked to raise the visibility of women and now I’m telling my women in Afghanistan to shut up and disappear. Their lives are in danger.”

The 34-year-old Popal can barely comprehend the speed of the collapse of the Afghan government and the sense of being abandoned by Western nations who helped to topple the Taliban in 2001. Having fled with her family after the Taliban captured Kabul in 1996, Popal returned to Afghanistan two decades ago as a teenager who had been living in a refugee camp in Pakistan With the protection of the international community, Popal felt optimistic that women’s rights would be promoted.

“My generation had the hope of building the country, developing the situation for the next generation of women and men in the country,” she said. “So I started with other young women using football as a tool to empower women and girls."

By 2007, there were enough players for Popal to be part of Afghanistan's first women’s national team.

“We felt so proud of wearing the jersey,” Popal said. “It was the most beautiful, best feeling ever.”

Popal encouraged her teammates to use their platforms to speak out as escalating attacks were seeing the Taliban retake territory.

“I received so many death threats and challenges because I was quoted on the national TV," she said. “I was calling Taliban our enemy.”

Popal stopped playing in 2011 to focus on coordinating the team as a director at the Afghanistan Football Association. But the threats continued and she was eventually forced to flee Afghanistan to seek asylum in Denmark in 2016.

“My life was in great danger,” she said.

But she never abandoned the female footballers, helping to expose physical and sexual abuse, death threats and rape that implicated the Afghanistan federation leadership. The corruption in the sport was reflective of the shaky foundations of a country that has deteriorated rapidly after the withdrawal of troops from the U.S.-led mission.

“The women of Afghanistan believed in their promise but they left because there’s no more national interest. Why did you promise?” Popal asked. “This is what my girls crying and sending voice messages are saying. Why not say you would leave like this? At least we could protect ourselves.”

An exasperated Popal sighs.

“We would not have created enemies,” Popal said. “They are crying. They are just crying … they are sad. They are just like desperate. They have so many questions. What is happening to them isn’t fair.

“They are hiding away. Most of them left their houses to go to relatives and hide because their neighbors know they are players. They are sitting, they are afraid. The Taliban is all over. They are going around creating fear.”

Popal is a world away but connected by the messages pinging into her phone of the Taliban.

“They keep taking video and photos from the window showing they are just outside the home and that is very sad,” she said.

It's hard to even imagine Afghanistan, ranked 152nd by FIFA out of 167 women's teams, playing again.

“It’s been very painful to witness when yesterday the government surrendered,” Popal said. “Women lost hope.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Women And Men#Footballers#The Associated Press#Western#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Advancing Taliban execute detainees in Afghanistan

New York [US], August 4 (ANI): An independent human rights organisation has said that Taliban forces advancing in Ghazni, Kandahar, and other Afghan provinces have summarily executed detained soldiers, police, and civilians with alleged ties to the Afghan government. In a report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) informed...
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.

Comments / 0

Community Policy