Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SAP acquires machine learning tech company SwoopTalent

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAP announced on Monday that it is acquiring machine learning tech company SwoopTalent in a deal centered around the company's intellectual property. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. SAP SuccessFactors chief product officer Meg Bear said delivering individualization at scale requires a powerful data platform...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Tech Company#Data Management#Machine Learning#Data Analytics#Swooptalent#Sap Successfactors#Ai#Hxm#Successfactors Hxm Suite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

Agencies should apply DevOps to their data for AI, machine learning

As federal agencies increasingly look to adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning for their missions and back-of-house business processes, they often hit one major early stumbling block: preparing their data, which can include data fusion from multiple sources, cleansing, transformation, validation and publishing. Agencies often have data stored in multiple silos and data lakes, making discovery difficult. In addition, that data is rarely in standardized formats, especially with regard to formats usable by AI and ML. But by applying DevOps principles to their data strategies, they can overcome this stumbling block much quicker, facilitating implementation of AI and ML tools.
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Mobile Tech Repair Companies

NerdsToGo, a leading American technology repair service company, has signed two new franchise agreements in an effort to target expansion as demand for in-home technology support continues to grow. Of course, this growing demand is directly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, which changed the nature of work as we know it, resulting in millions of Americans adopting a new work-from-home lifestyle.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Tech Data expands Cloud Solution Factory catalog on AWS

Tech Data announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.
Businessfinextra.com

KPMG and Microsoft launch learning platform

KPMG has launched a digital platform and portfolio of services to help businesses respond to rapid technological disruption and new ways of working. With a focus on enabling productivity improvement, KPMG Learning Services integrates learning into the everyday flow of work, accelerates the upskilling process, and allows organizations to offer relevant resources and training at the time of need.
Charlotte, NCAmerican Banker

BofA piles up patents as it focuses on machine learning

Inventors at Bank of America kept originating ideas, leading to a record-setting first half of the year, even while continuing to work from home. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the lender 227 patents in the first six months of 2021, up 23% from a year earlier, Bank of America said in a statement Thursday.
AmazonZDNet

Increase sales for just $20: Learn how to use product design to attract customers

There are a lot of reasons why one product might sell better than another in any given category. Take gaming accessories, for instance. Bestsellers will either work better, cost less, or – everything else being equal – simply be more attractive. But no matter what is the case, it all comes down to product design, which is definitely one of the most important factors contributing to sales. And now you can learn everything you need to know about the subject with the Fundamentals of Product Design eBook Bundle by O'Reilly.
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Aera Technology Named to Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Automation company Aera Technology today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program meet critical transformation initiative requirements for innovative organizations. Aera delivers the Cognitive...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Twilio Segment Unveils New CDP Developer Toolkit

Twilio Segment (TWLO) - Get Report, the world's #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), today unveiled its Developer Toolkit, a unique set of developer tools that gives companies unprecedented flexibility to customize their customer data stack and deliver truly differentiated customer experiences using the Twilio Segment CDP. The Twilio Segment Developer Toolkit provides companies with the most powerful data collection and integration capabilities on the market.
BusinessZDNet

Lumen extends private cloud services to the edge

Lumen Technologies on Thursday announced it's bringing fully-managed private cloud services to its edge platform. The new Lumen Edge Private Cloud is designed for customers that want the benefits of a cloud platform combined with the security and low latency of an edge-based solution. The new service includes compute, storage,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser as SVP Marketing and Nitin Mathur as SVP Customer Experience to Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
BusinessThomasNet Industrial News Room

Uber Acquires Logistics Tech Company in $2.25 Billion Deal

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Ridesharing provider Uber appears to be going all-in on propping...
EconomyZDNet

Cisco Enterprise certification training deal: Turbocharge your career for just $50

Technology will be creating literally millions of jobs over the next several years, and it's already clear that finding workers to fill them is going to be a problem. Since Cisco has managed to grow even while in an economic downturn, now would be a great time for anyone who has implemented and administered Cisco solutions for as little as a year to turbocharge their career with the heavy-duty certifications covered in The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Machine Learning Explainability | Avast

This post was written by the following Avast researchers:. The automated detection of threats — by analyzing emails, downloaded files, log files, or browsing history, for example — is a key requirement of today’s cybersecurity products. Machine learning (ML) is a great tool for achieving this automation, but most applications are black box — in other words, the models provide detections with little or no context or explanation. This is problematic for humans (more specifically, the security analysts that handle threat response, the developers that maintain protection systems and sometimes even the users who rely on the products for protection) because it makes it difficult to understand and trust the product’s performance, track down and correct spurious detections, investigate newly emerging or zero-day threats, and even ensure fairness and compliance.
BusinessZDNet

SoundCommerce partners with Google Cloud to help brands "act like Amazon"

Amazon's shadow looms large in the e-commerce space. Retailers going up against the digital Goliath are often faced with a choice: they can accept the heavy cost of trying to emulate Amazon's sophisticated operations, or they can reach customers through the Amazon marketplace -- ceding their access to strategically-vital data along the way.
TechnologyVentureBeat

API development platform Postman nabs $225M

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Postman, a collaboration platform for API development, today announced that it raised $225 million in a series D funding round led by Insight Partners. The proceeds, which value the company at $5.6 billion, bring Postman’s total raised to over $430 million and will be used to expand its teams across sales, marketing, product, and engineering, according to cofounder and CEO Abhinav Asthana.
Marketsaithority.com

Gartner Features CyCraft Technology in AI Market Guide

Cycraft Is the Only Cybersecurity Firm Featured in the Report. CyCraft, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider based in Taiwan, has been identified as a Representative AI Startup in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for AI Startups, Greater China. The Market Guide enables leadership worldwide to make better-informed decisions...
Softwareaithority.com

Claro Enterprise Solutions Launches IoT-Enabled RTLS+ Solutions

Real-Time Location Solutions Leverage Advanced AI, Machine Learning, Video Analytics and Geo-Fencing Capabilities to Solve Critical Problems in Healthcare, Industrial and Commercial Settings. Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, announced the launch of RTLS+, an IoT-enabled suite of real-time location solutions that addresses critical business problems related...

Comments / 0

Community Policy