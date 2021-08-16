Cancel
LSU's Max Johnson on advice from Brad and TikTok videos: 'First try, first take'

By Jeff Nowak
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU quarterback Max Johnson doesn't just have a Super Bowl champion to look up to in his father, Brad Johnson, but also a social media influencer. Yes, former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson has found his new calling: Trick shots. The elder Johnson, who goes by BigBadBrad on TikTok, has more than 20,000 followers and 238 million views on his various videos, which don't always feature a football.

