Aretha Franklin: The Little-Known Traumas That Fueled Her Music

Marlon Wayans has said the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect chose not to portray the singer’s first husband as a “monster”.Wayans portrays Ted White, who is alleged to have had a violent and volatile relationship with Franklin.On the film’s depiction of White, Wayans explained: “I hope Ted White sees the movie and is pleased by the way we handled his character, because we could have painted him as a monster.”Talking about the relationship between Franklin and White, the Scary Movie star added: “He gets big and his insecurities and his jealousy steps in and there goes the little boy...