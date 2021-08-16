Aretha Franklin: The Little-Known Traumas That Fueled Her Music
Aretha Franklin’s voice may be deeply familiar to millions, but her origin story is lesser known—and that was by the Queen of Soul’s design. When the singer-songwriter commissioned a memoir, 1999’s From These Roots, it largely glossed over traumatic milestones in the performer’s life, including the death of Aretha’s mother, when the singer was only 10; Aretha’s pregnancy at 12 years old; her first marriage; and her alleged battles with alcohol.www.vanityfair.com
