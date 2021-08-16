Cancel
Aretha Franklin: The Little-Known Traumas That Fueled Her Music

By Julie Mille r
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAretha Franklin’s voice may be deeply familiar to millions, but her origin story is lesser known—and that was by the Queen of Soul’s design. When the singer-songwriter commissioned a memoir, 1999’s From These Roots, it largely glossed over traumatic milestones in the performer’s life, including the death of Aretha’s mother, when the singer was only 10; Aretha’s pregnancy at 12 years old; her first marriage; and her alleged battles with alcohol.

MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Respect: Aretha Franklin biopic deliberately didn’t make husband Ted White ‘a monster’, says Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans has said the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect chose not to portray the singer’s first husband as a “monster”.Wayans portrays Ted White, who is alleged to have had a violent and volatile relationship with Franklin.On the film’s depiction of White, Wayans explained: “I hope Ted White sees the movie and is pleased by the way we handled his character, because we could have painted him as a monster.”Talking about the relationship between Franklin and White, the Scary Movie star added: “He gets big and his insecurities and his jealousy steps in and there goes the little boy...
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
MusicPosted by
IndieWire

‘Respect’ Review: Aretha Franklin Is Latest Musical Genius to Get a Rote Biopic About Her Remarkable Life

When Lisel Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” opens, Aretha is still just a kid, hoping to please her dad (the formidable minister C.L. Franklin, played here by a well-cast Forest Whitaker) with her out-of-this-world pipes. Aretha (played as a child by Skye Dakota Turner) gets her wish: her high-flying dad rouses her from sleep to come downstairs and share her gift with a packed house of carousing pals. It’s a strong opening to , one that plunges us immediately into Aretha’s world and skills, while also making clear just how little control she has over all of it. And while...
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson Burn Up the Screen in Aretha Franklin Biopic

After several revised release dates because of the pandemic, the wait for the highly-anticipated biopic on the life of the Queen of Soul has finally come to an end. The movie, “Respect,” directed by Liesl Tommy and featuring Jennifer Hudson in the lead role as Aretha Franklin, premieres in theaters across the U.S. on Aug. 13.
Musicbiography.com

Inside the Lifelong Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson

When Aretha Franklin was inducted into the second class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, she had a familiar face by her side: fellow inductee and lifelong friend Smokey Robinson. It was rather symbolic that the two kids from Detroit, who grew up playing games in...
RelationshipsEssence

Marlon Wayans On 'RESPECT' And Why He Never Married: 'I Knew My Mom Needed Me'

The actor who stars as Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic told his mom on her deathbed, "I've never been married because I always wanted you to be my number one girl." Marlon Wayans is a self-professed romantic. It’s for that reason the veteran actor didn’t want to portray a villain when he landed the role of Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic RESPECT.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Jennifer Hudson Looks Breathtaking in Puffed Red Gown & Fishnet Headpiece for Ebony Magazine Photoshoot

Get a glimpse of singer and actress Jennifer Hudson's captivating look as she stunned on the cover of Ebony Magazine's September Digital Cover. Jennifer Hudson has come a long way since her emergence as a finalist on the third season of "American Idol." She is a two-time Grammy award winner and has also won an Oscar for her incredible musical and acting talent.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

This Aretha Franklin biopic is conventional, except when Jennifer Hudson opens her mouth to sing

One of the finest sequences in "Respect," a biopic about Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, is when the singer and producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) are in the legendary Fame recording studio in Muscle Shoals, Ala. They're working on a song called "I Never Loved a Man," with Aretha noodling different riffs on the piano as the house band tentatively joins in. "Let's find another pocket," Wex says at one point. She does, and the result makes musical history.

