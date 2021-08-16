Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Being a Girl Already Kind of Sucks and Now We Can’t Even Pee in the Shower

By Chrissy
Posted by 
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a medical doctor that specializes in all things bladder and pelvic floor-related things, standing to pee in your shower can be a big-time no-no for ladies. Apparently, our bodies are not meant to stand during urination and it can result in the inability to "hold it" later on in life.

buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 0

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
758
Followers
1K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pee#Be Kind#Tiktok#Scrambledjam
Related
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Musicvanyaland.com

Sea Girls are ‘Sick’ of it all and quite frankly we can’t blame them

With all the growing tension and unease surrounding the world at the moment, it’s fair to want to punt on this year and look ahead squarely to 2022. Quite conveniently, Sea Girls have given us one additional reason to do just that, detailing a new album titled Homesick that’s set to hit in January of the new year. To get us properly amped, the British alt-rock band — who we’ve championed in the past as a prime breakthrough candidate for mainstream acclaim — have today (August 9) issued “Sick,” a pumping sing-along jam that orbits around identifying all the things that set us off at any given moment. It’s a tune, as they say.
SocietyWISH-TV

We Can’t Keep Talking…What Are The Solutions Part 3

Who Really Cares: As the world is running upside down, and society feels as though there is or will be no hope…you have to stop and ask Who Really Cares? Last week we called out our national and local political leaders to outline who really care about the people of our city, state, and nation. We speak on being equal, diverse, and progressive, yet our country is at a standstill, soon to be in a deadlock. In the end, the people suffer. Tune in as we go deep about what's taking effect in our society politically, economically and how it's being looked at from a greater bigger lin's, but fail to see the microscopic pieces of how our nation is doing with little to no support with constant underdeveloping conversations. Who Really Cares!!! We must invest in our community with our dollars.
AnimalsDaily Jefferson County Union

Don't miss 'Horse Girls' — not even a little bit

"Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond," edited by Halimah Marcus, c.2021, Harper Perennial $17. 304 pages. You were determined not to get bit. But in a totally different meaning of the word, you were equally determined that your horse would accept one. Without a bit...
Rock MusicPosted by
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Nu Metal Without Context Reminds You Why People Hated It

Limp Bizkit is once again the biggest band in the world and Woodstock '99 has returned to media headlines, so let’s take a look at some more essential nu metal history. Nu metal with zero context is essentially just nu metal. The iconic genre gave us some of the most awesome and most cringeworthy moments in music history, like the adventures of Troy in a Powerman 5000 mosh pit. According to MTV, the brodude reporter sustained an incredible 14 bruises while in the pit. Someone call an ambulance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy