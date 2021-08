Funchess caught six of eight targets for 70 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans. With most of the Packers' starting skill players off for the night, including Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Funchess got a chance to make an impact with Jordan Love (shoulder) under center and he took advantage, leading all receivers in catches and yards. The 27-year-old is looking to get his career back on track after opting out of last season and playing only one game in 2019 due to a broken collarbone, and Funchess will need to continue making good impressions if he's going to win a roster spot.