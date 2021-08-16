Cancel
Summer Vegetable “Rundown” with Rice

twincitieslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a lot of veggies but aren’t quite sure how to use the, Chef Robin Asbell has a summer dish just for you. Heat oil, then saute onion, scallion, thyme, garlic, allspice, and chile until onions are very soft. Add the sweet potato, carrots, pepper and corn and saute for a few minutes. Add the coconut milk and vegetable stock and bring to a simmer. Bring to a simmer, then cover and cook until sweet potato is tender, about 10 minutes. Uncover, stir in spinach and kidney beans and simmer until everything is tender and the liquids are creamy and thick. Add water if necessary to keep it from becoming too thick.

#Vegetable Stock#Cooking#Food Drink
