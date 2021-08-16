Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Baby Jungle recruits Slimelife Shawty for street savvy motivational smash

Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 4 days ago
Screenshot provided (Image source: YouTube / Baby Jungle)

Baby Jungle continues his ascent up the Atlanta rap scene with another banger and visual entitled “Do It Some Mo,” featuring fellow ATL rhyme hurler Slimelife Shawty.

The track follows a consistent string of songs, including “Jungle Fever, “4 Real” and “The Purge,” featuring Lil Keed, the latter of which amassed over 700,000 streams on YouTube. Directed by Cinema Sultan and Ray, “Do It Some Mo” finds the two teenagers in boss-like environs, calling shots and doing out advice like, “Just because you sold a zip or a ounce, that don’t make you a trapper,” before the contagious hook sets the table for an energetic ride: “One time, two times, three times fo/that ain’t enough I’ma do it some mo… One time, two times, three times fo/ You ain’t no shooter lil boy you a h-e”

While the two rappers spit truth about hood politics and street codes, the overall sentiment between them is that there is no easy way to get what you want. If at first you don’t succeed… you know the rest. If nothing else, it’s a hood motivation tactic that would seem to have legs.

Check out the visual for “Do It Some Mo” below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyNfm_0bTITGyA00
Photo Provided

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Keed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jungle Fever#Trapper#Atl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Calboy “Jungle Juice”

Calboy’s got the juice in the celebratory music video to his new single, “Jungle Juice”. In his self-directed video, the Chicago rapper vents on his new found fame at a house party with friends. Here, he’s spiking the punch with liquor, popping a bevy of Belaire bubbly, and hosts a fun game of beer pong with the ladies. Nice shot.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Karlae Hands Young Thug $100K For His Birthday

Young Thug and Karlae have spent the last seven years of their lives together, and they've built a love so strong that a little bit of drama can't shake them. At the end of last year, there was some speculation that the couple might have broken up after Karlae tweeted that she was "single," also accusing her longtime boyfriend/fiancé of being "the devil." However, they seem to have made up since that time, and they're back on great terms.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Goes Crazy On New Song Snippet, But He Seems Unsure About It

Lil Durk seems to be second-guessing himself, posting a new song snippet with a hesitant caption, asking fans if the track is "weak." "Is this weak? I’m just asking real fast," questioned the Chicago rapper on Instagram, showing off a stack of money inside the studio and rapping along to his verse.
Atlanta, GAhotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Gets Spoiled By 21 Savage, Gunna, T.I., & Lil Baby On His Birthday

Young Thug celebrated his thirtieth birthday in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night, partying with some of his most famous friends at an exclusive event. Some of the attendees included 21 Savage, Lil Baby, James Harden, T.I., and much of the Young Stoner Life collective, and everybody made sure to spoil King Slime with some amazing gifts.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Young Thug “Tick Tock”

Young Thug is the boss in charge on his new single, “Tick Tock”, the first single and video off his forthcoming sophomore album, Punk. Over a boisterous production, the YSL head honcho delivers his infamous slatt talk referencing his come up and drip from inside his Thug Inc. corporate office to flying his pink Lambo through an animated forest.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Karlae Addresses Young Thug Relationship & Reveals Thoughts On Marriage

Young Thug and Karlae are one of hip-hop's most unproblematic couples. They've been dating for seven years, building an inseparable bond that only grows tighter as Karlae continues to evolve as an artist. This year, she was a standout inclusion on the #1 album Slime Language 2, coming through with the catchy songs "I Like" and "Trance."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Slimelife Shawty Is About His "Slatt Bizness" In New Single

Atlanta rapper Slimelife Shawty has been one of the hottest names on the underground rap scene for the last few years and he's been steadily rising up, earning co-signs from Lil Baby, Young Thug, and many others. The OTF-affiliated artist has been having a strong year, racking up millions of views on his songs "Baby Boy" and "No Brakes" and last week, he returned with another hard hitter called "Slatt Bizness."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Hits The Streets Of ATL For Annual Back-To-School Drive

Lil Babymight be the hottest rapper in the game but he hasn't let that get to his head. Instead of relocating to sunny Los Angeles where the music industry is thriving, he's still in ATL, brushing shoulders with the people. On Sunday, the rapper touched back down in the streets of Atlanta where he hosted a back-to-school drive for the youth. The rapper brought fresh new clothes, tons of school supplies, and even new laptops for the students.
Musicthesource.com

Rod Wave Announces Deluxe Edition of ‘SoulFly’ Album

Rod Wave is preparing an expanded edition of his SoulFly album. The new release will add nine new singles to the album, which features hits like “Tombstone,” “Street Runner,” and “Richer,” which features Polo G. The new songs tackle navigating fame and the impossibility of escaping his past. The deluxe...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
MusicPosted by
rolling out

DaBaby performing at Boosie bash following homophobic fallout

Boosie is throwing a metaphorical lifeline to the beleaguered DaBaby since his banishment from major musical festivals nationwide. The unrepentant rapper is reportedly slated to perform at Boosie Badazz’s bash on Aug. 28, 2021. Boosie has been DaBaby’s loudest and most consistent supporter since DaBaby spewed homophobic rhetoric at the Rolling Loud Festival in late July 2021.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Sliced Through Soulful Kanye West Production On "Trap Muzik" Standout "Doin' My Job"

Although Hip-Hop has progressed past the sensationalism of Trap Music during the 2010s, the last decade saw the Hip-Hop subgenre get more popular than ever thanks to a wave of artists like Future and Migos. Throughout the widespread appreciation for trap, some of Hip-Hop's OGs often debated about the origins of the subgenre, with Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and T.I. being some of the names most commonly cited in arguments as the rappers who created trap.
MusicNME

The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean to appear on new Belly album

The Weeknd, Nas and Big Sean are among the guests set to appear on Belly‘s new album, ‘See You Next Wednesday’. Belly took to Instagram yesterday (August 17) to share the front and back cover art for his upcoming record, which is scheduled to arrive on August 27 via XO Records/Roc Nation.
Musickexp.org

Midnight In A Perfect World: Jungle

Ever since quietly emerging with their first single "Platoon" in 2013, London-based outfit Jungle quickly became critical darlings and KEXP favorites with their innovative genre-blurring mixture of soul, funk, disco, R&B, and pop. Centered around the core founding duo of Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, Jungle's 2014 self-titled debut album was nominated for the Mercury Prize, and their 2018 sophomore album For Ever further established their infectious, hopeful, and refreshing sound. Their fantastic third album Loving In Stereo just came out on August 13th through the group's own independent label Caiola Records.
MusicThe FADER

Gunna shares new song “9 Times Outta 10”

Since releasing his album WUNNA last year, Gunna has been keeping fans of his languid luxury raps fed with a steady diet of features on songs like "His & Hers" by Internet Money, Lil Uzi Vert, and Don Toliver and "Take It To Trial," a collaboration with his mentor Young Thug. Yesterday he returned with a new song called "9 Times Outta 10," a single billed as a collaboration with the song's producer Taurus. It's a celebration of Gunna's enduring winning streak, and the song's video features Gunna in a variety of different settings, from suburbia to the getaway car. Watch it above.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Vibe

DaBaby To Perform At Boosie Badazz’s Annual Birthday Bash

After catching an overwhelming amount of backlash and being dropped from numerous music festival lineups for his homophobic statements at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby is returning to a stage. Fellow Boosie Badazz has stepped in to book the embattled chart-topper as the headlining act for his annual Boosie Bash concert. Announcing the news with an Instagram post, DaBaby kept the announcement short and simple, providing the date and location where the performance will take place. “Boosie Bash, Aug. 28, ni**a,” the “Ball If I Want To” rapper revealed in a video clip. “Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Live Show Killer, dumb sh*t.” Boosie—who came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy