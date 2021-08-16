Berkshire Money Management Team Receives Payroll Plus-up Bonus
DALTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Money Management team received "the rent is too damn high" payroll plus-up bonus to cover record inflation rates. The team at Berkshire Money Management received a bonus from CEO and founder Allen Harris. The "plus up" is 5.4 percent of 2020 W2 wages—salary plus paycheck bonuses. For people not employed through 2020, equal flat payments will be made to each person. The minimum for any employee will be $2,500.www.iberkshires.com
