Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Berkshire Money Management Team Receives Payroll Plus-up Bonus

iBerkshires.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Money Management team received "the rent is too damn high" payroll plus-up bonus to cover record inflation rates. The team at Berkshire Money Management received a bonus from CEO and founder Allen Harris. The "plus up" is 5.4 percent of 2020 W2 wages—salary plus paycheck bonuses. For people not employed through 2020, equal flat payments will be made to each person. The minimum for any employee will be $2,500.

www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Bmm#Americans#Cpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
North Adams, MAiBerkshires.com

MountainOne Insurance Named a Top Insurance Employer

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MountainOne Insurance has been named a "Top Insurance Employer" by Insurance Business America (IBA). IBA's annual Top Insurance Employer program ranks U.S. insurance organizations based on a series of employee satisfaction metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity. This is the second time that MountainOne Insurance has been recognized, having also achieved this distinction in 2019.
Dalton, MAiBerkshires.com

Berkshire Money Management Donates to Firefighter Challenge

DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management has donated $25,000 to bring the 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge back to the Berkshires. Berkshire Money Management along with the Pittsfield Fire Department will present the 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge, which will be held at Berkshire Crossing in Pittsfield, September 16-18, 2021.
ComputersStamford Advocate

UZIO Announces Numerous Updates to Its Payroll, HR, and Benefits Management Platform

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. SMBs using the UZIO payroll system will no longer need to worry about maintaining federal, state, or local requirements for minimum wage on a “per paycheck” basis. The newest round of updates will allow employers to set minimum wage rates for employees, which the system will automatically compare against employee pay stubs. If the system determines an employee is receiving less than the required minimum wage, their compensation for that pay period will be adjusted accordingly to meet the mandated minimum. Since many states require employers to provide PTO information, UZIO has also implemented “Paid Time Off Details”, an information field that is automatically generated on each employee paycheck, providing employees with their time accrued, used, and total PTO balances.
Small Businessthekatynews.com

Accounting Done Right: How To Manage Payroll And Taxes For Your Business

When it comes to running a business the right way, it is imperative to stay on top of the finances. Irrespective of the scale, accounting is an essential component of a business. It binds the entire company and serves as glue. The importance of accounting is realized in times of financial crisis when the business owner realizes they should’ve hired an accountant to manage money matters.
Small Businessmodernsalon.com

Money Management for Independent Stylists

For a variety of reasons, more and more traditionally employed people are moving to freelance and contract gigs. In other industries, some are doing so out of necessity—company downsizing and layoffs, especially in brick-and-mortar businesses, have become more prevalent in the digital age. For stylists, the pandemic accelerated that effect as some salons shut their doors during COVID lockdowns.
Lanesborough, MAiBerkshires.com

Management Consultant Firm Plans to Reopen Berkshire Mall

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — An outside management company says the Berkshire Mall will be staged to welcome new — and former — tenants in less than six months. Christina Castaneda has been working on getting the shuttered mall back in business since July of last year. Castaneda works under contract for consultation agency Bedi & Associates, to whom mall owners Durga Property Holdings have handed over property and management decisions.
Personal FinanceMOJEH

Five Tips For Managing Your Money

The financial effects of the pandemic are ongoing, making money management more important than ever. Ramzi Khleif, general manager for StashAway MENA, the region’s newest digital wealth management platform, speaks to MOJEH to share his top tips for managing your finances in both unprecedented circumstances and day-to-day life. Plan Your...
Great Barrington, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads; Bennington Museum names new director; Salisbury Bank community shred, food drive; BMM payroll plus-up bonus; BCC hires, promotes

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Community Land Trust (BCLT) recently announced the Harry Conklin Fund for Farmsteads, an initiative of the BCLT in partnership with Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) and Berkshire Grown. Harry Conklin grew up on a farm in the Southern Berkshires. He went to Columbia University as an undergraduate...
Income TaxMotley Fool

Low-Income Americans Will Get an Average of $3,590 in Stimulus Money in 2021

These funds could make a real difference in people's lives. The pandemic is far from over, and many Americans continue to face financial struggles due to the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and its lockdowns. Fortunately, government stimulus payments have provided some financial relief to most people. And some...
New Orleans, LAtheneworleans100.com

Managing up

Managing up is not as taboo of a concept anymore — rather, it is necessary to maintain camaraderie in the workplace. According to the Harvard Business Review, “Managing up is about using the traits of a good manager to help bring out the best in you as an employee.”. Since...
Waukesha, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Jakel join Payroll Complete as account manager in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Payroll Complete, a division of Waukesha State Bank, announced the addition of Brian Jakel as payroll services enterprise account manager. “We are pleased to welcome Brian to Waukesha State Bank’s Payroll Complete team,” said DeAnne Price, president of Payroll Complete. “He has an extensive background in payroll services, which positions him well to help local businesses succeed.” Jakel comes to Payroll Complete with more than 30 years of payroll, human capital management and sales experience, and most recently served as district sales representative with B2E Solutions, Inc. Prior to B2E Solutions, he worked at Paychex, Inc. as district sales manager/sales representative. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and in his new role as Payroll Complete’s payroll services enterprise account manager, Jakel will work with prospective clients to create and build business relationships.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Land bank receiving money

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation learned it will have the opportunity to use multiple sources of funds to help the county at its Thursday morning meeting. Matt Wagner, program manager for Tetra Tech, was present at the meeting to give the news to the land bank. He said thanks...
EconomyiBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: Corporate Activism Comes of Age

For decades, corporations stuck to their knitting, while letting Washington and the voters decide how to deal with social and political issues. But times are changing as companies become bigger and more powerful. Corporations are speaking out on issues from LGBTQ rights to gun control. To some politicians, managements and...
Berkshire County, MAiBerkshires.com

LitNet featured as BerkShares' Business of the Month

LEE, Mass. — Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) will be featured on BerkShares' Business of the Month radio show, hosted by Rachel Moriarty of BerkShares, Inc. The show will air on Wednesday, August 18 at 9:05 AM on local radio station WSBS. LitNet is BerkShares' featured business for the month of August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy