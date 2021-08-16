Berkshire Money Management Team Receives Payroll Plus-up Bonus

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. SMBs using the UZIO payroll system will no longer need to worry about maintaining federal, state, or local requirements for minimum wage on a “per paycheck” basis. The newest round of updates will allow employers to set minimum wage rates for employees, which the system will automatically compare against employee pay stubs. If the system determines an employee is receiving less than the required minimum wage, their compensation for that pay period will be adjusted accordingly to meet the mandated minimum. Since many states require employers to provide PTO information, UZIO has also implemented “Paid Time Off Details”, an information field that is automatically generated on each employee paycheck, providing employees with their time accrued, used, and total PTO balances.