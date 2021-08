The City of Ocala is debuting a new set of electric-powered refuse trucks as part of its sanitation fleet. The City of Ocala will be among the early adopters of the new technology in the country, and one of the first cities to implement these sanitation trucks in the State of Florida. The Ocala City Council approved the purchase of the electric refuse trucks to be added to the fleet line. The city received delivery of three trucks in July 2021, with an additional purchase of two more vehicles scheduled for 2022.