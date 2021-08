Until around 10 years ago, the idea of a musician designing shoes was seen as a novelty, a chance to get a quick collectible that probably wouldn’t appreciate in value at all. Now, though, musicians sit front and center in terms of desirable kicks. With Kanye focused on editing his album and Drake doing something similar, Travis Scott has taken advantage of the quiet period to release one of the most hyped pairs in a very long time. The Nike Jordan 1 Low fragment design x Travis Scott lands on August 13, but you can already secure a pair at StockX.